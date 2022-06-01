34 C
CJN’s sons win APC, PDP NASS tickets in Bauchi

Mustapha Usman
TWO sons of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad have emerged as Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively, in Bauchi State.

Siraj Ibrahim, the elder son, picked the ticket of the APC to contest for the Bauchi North Senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections.

He emerged the party’s candidate after defeating the incumbent Senator representing the constituency, Adamu Bulkachuwa.

The state returning officer for the APC primary, announced that Siraj polled 189 votes, while his closest rival, Ibrahim Baba, got 177 votes.

Sule Katagun got one vote, Ladan Yusuf got four votes while the incumbent Bulkachuwa, Safiya Dass and Ibrahim Zailani did not get any vote.

The CJN’s other son, Sani Ibrahim Tanko, won the PDP primary election in Shira Giafe Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives

Sani was declared the PDP candidate to represent the constituency in the National Assembly after he was elected unopposed.

As a result of the development, the CJN’s sons are likely to be members of the Senate and House of Representatives in the next National Assembly.

