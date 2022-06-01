29.1 C
Abuja

APC crisis: Abdullahi Adamu reconciles with aggrieved NWC members

NewsPolitics and Governance
Bankole Abe
Former Nasarawa State Governor, Abudullahi Adamu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

CHAIRMAN of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has reconciled with aggrieved members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) after apologising to them.

This came days after he was accused of running a one-man show and using the name of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, to blackmail members of the NWC.

The APC North-West National Vice Chairman, Salihu Lukman, and his counterpart in the South-West, Isaac Kekemeke, had earlier accused Adamu of not carrying them along in decision-making.

Salihu, in a letter dated May 27, 2022, and titled ‘Rebuilding APC: Need for new initiatives’, warned that the leadership of the NWC could snowball into oblivion like the previous administrations of Adams Oshiomhole and Mai Mala Buni.

Adamu tendered an apology to the aggrieved NWC members during a meeting that lasted several hours on Wednesday.

According to PUNCH, a member of the NWC, Isaac Kekemeke, confirmed the development.

Kekemeke, the APC national vice chairman South-West, said Adamu and the other NWC members have resolved their differences.

- Advertisement -

He said, “We are just coming from a meeting of the NWC with the chairman. I think we are beginning to understand ourselves (one another). I don’t want to go farther than that.”

“I think the mutual respect, reciprocity is back, and we are trying to work together as a team,” he added.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Court orders forfeiture of ex-Ministry of Health finance director’s university

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of all...
Education

Kwara govt reopens school shut over hijab crisis, four months after closure

THE Kwara State government has approved the reopening of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo,...
Elections

APC presidential primary: Ahmed Lawan woos delegates

SENATE President Ahmad Lawan has urged All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates to consider aspirants'...
News

FIRS to enforce recovery of unremitted tax from States, LGs through FAAC deductions

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said it would commence the process of enforcement...
National News

10.2 million Nigerians enrol for fresh PVCs – INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday revealed that the population of people...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt orders forfeiture of ex-Ministry of Health finance director’s university

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.