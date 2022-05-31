I need your support to choose my successor, Buhari tells APC governors

— 2 mins read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has asked governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accord him the privilege of choosing his successor among the party’s long list of presidential aspirants.

Buhari made the plea during his meeting with the governors and the party’s National Chairman at the State House on Tuesday.

He spoke of the need to provide a compelling and strong leadership for the party so that it could stay in power at all levels beyond his administration.

“As I begin the final year of my second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leader of the party, I recognise the compelling need for me to provide stronger leadership to the party under this transition process and to ensure that it happens in an orderly manner,” he said.

“Such leadership is required so that the party remains strong and united. It is also needed to improve our electoral fortunes by ensuring that it retains power at the centre, holds the great majority in various legislative chambers and also gain an additional number of states.

“In keeping with the established internal policies of the party and as we approach the convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.”

Buhari said the party’s presidential “candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections”.

He appealed to all the governors “to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community.”

The President also charged the governors to ensure that the forthcoming convention, where a presidential candidate will be selected, reflects all the values and virtues of the party.

Buhari assured the governors that the consultation process will continue, to ensure that all aspirants and stakeholders would be brought on board right through to the convention, stressing that it would also ensure that any anxiety occasioned by different factors are effectively brought under control “fo the party to emerge stronger”.

Speaking on behalf of the governors, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, said the party must build on successes of its recent elective convention, and the primaries conducted so far.

He also urged the party to “come up with a candidate who will walk in the footsteps of patriotism and love for the country, which Mr President has shown.”

“We will support Mr President to have a very successful convention,” the governor added.