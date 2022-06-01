APC presidential primary: Okorocha screened after meeting bail conditions

— 1 min read

ROCHAS Okorocha has been screened by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Screening Committee after meeting bail conditions set by an Abuja Federal High Court which freed him from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former Imo State governor was screened at the Transcorp Hilton venue of the exercise on Tuesday night around 9:20 pm.

After the screening, Okorocha told journalists he came directly from the EFCC’s custody to the venue.

“It was quite successful, and I am the last to be screened at this late hours because I came straight from the EFCC headquarters,” he said.

Okorocha also claimed he agreed with the call for a consensus candidate, noting that the consensus can only be achieved by ensuring that all the aspirants are allowed to reach such an agreement.

“Consensus is needed, but the consensus is that some of us must agree that is what is meant by consensus. There must be a platform where all of us can agree and say listen, let’s look at what the other party is doing and who can really match the other party and most importantly who can cut across this nation,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted bail to Okorocha and gave a directive that he remain in custody until the bail conditions are met.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, while granting Okorocha bail, imposed a N500 million bail bond “with one surety in a like sum who must be within the jurisdiction of this court”.

Justice Ekwo directed the Federal High Court registry to verify the documents of the property to be presented as bail bonds.

There were concerns that the senator would miss the screening after he was arrested and detained by the EFCC last Tuesday.

However, the former governor of Imo state was able to meet the bail conditions and make it to the venue of the screening.