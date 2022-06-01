28.5 C
Abuja

APC presidential primary: Okorocha screened after meeting bail conditions

NewsPolitics and Governance
Bankole Abe
Rochas Okorocha
Rochas Okorocha
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

ROCHAS Okorocha has been screened by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Screening Committee after meeting bail conditions set by an Abuja Federal High Court which freed him from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former Imo State governor was screened at the Transcorp Hilton venue of the exercise on Tuesday night around 9:20 pm.

After the screening, Okorocha told journalists he came directly from the EFCC’s custody to the venue.

“It was quite successful, and I am the last to be screened at this late hours because I came straight from the EFCC headquarters,” he said.

Okorocha also claimed he agreed with the call for a consensus candidate, noting that the consensus can only be achieved by ensuring that all the aspirants are allowed to reach such an agreement.

“Consensus is needed, but the consensus is that some of us must agree that is what is meant by consensus. There must be a platform where all of us can agree and say listen, let’s look at what the other party is doing and who can really match the other party and most importantly who can cut across this nation,” he said.

On Tuesday, the Federal High Court in Abuja granted bail to Okorocha and gave a directive that he remain in custody until the bail conditions are met.

- Advertisement -

Justice Inyang Ekwo, while granting Okorocha bail, imposed a N500 million bail bond “with one surety in a like sum who must be within the jurisdiction of this court”.

Justice Ekwo directed the Federal High Court registry to verify the documents of the property to be presented as bail bonds.

There were concerns that the senator  would miss the screening after he was arrested and detained by the EFCC last Tuesday.

However, the former governor of Imo state was able to meet the bail conditions and make it to the venue of the screening.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

Tribal debate erupts on Twitter as all nine Master of Law graduates in a Canadian university are Nigerians

MIXED reactions have been trailing the announcement that all nine Master of Law graduands...
Media Opportunities

The Pulitzer Center offers environmental reporting conference

THE Pulitzer Center is inviting participants to its conference themed: 'Interconnected: Reporting the Climate Crisis'. The...
Political Parties

PDP to conduct fresh primary in Bauchi after winner of guber ticket steps down

THE Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to conduct...
News

One dead as police, hunters rescue kidnap victims in Kuje

ONE life was lost during an operation against terrorists carried out in Kuje by...
Factcheck

Old photo of wads of dollar notes resurfaces online, sparks misinformation about PDP presidential primary

AN OLD image of a brown paper envelope customised with the logo of the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTribal debate erupts on Twitter as all nine Master of Law graduates in a Canadian university are Nigerians

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.