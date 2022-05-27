31.6 C
Okorocha may miss APC presidential primary as court rejects his application

A former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, may miss out on the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a Federal High Court in Abuja has refused to grant him bail that could allow him continue with his presidential ambition.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, presiding, declined Okorocha’s request to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release him, saying he was not inclined to admit the applicant to bail.

Rather, the judge ordered Okorocha, a serving senator, to put the Federal Government on notice, to defend his detention.

The senator had filed an ex-parte application in which he aligned his bail request to the grounds that he was an aspirant vying for the presidential ticket of the APC, arguing his political ambition would be jeopardized if the court did not grant him bail.

Okorocha was arrested by the EFCC on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 after the anti-graft agency forcefully invaded his house.

The agency had explained that the senator jumped an administrative bail he was granted and had refused to honour invitations.

Okorocha was accused of conspiring with others, including a member of the APC and five companies, to steal from public coffers, although he had since denied any wrongdoing.

He stressed that it was not the first time he would be facing such an action, which he described as politically motivated, from the agency.

