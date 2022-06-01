2023: Tambuwal to run for Senate after stepping down for Atiku

— 1 min read

THERE are indications that Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal will contest the Sokoto South Senatorial seat.

Tambuwal, whose second term as governor ends next year, had sought the presidential ticket of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

But he stepped down and endorsed Atiku Abubakar just before the commencement of voting during the primary election in Abuja on Saturday.

Although Tambuwal did not contest in the Sokoto South Senatorial primary, there are indications that he is set to replace the winner of the contest, Aminu Bodinga, as the party’s candidate during the National Assembly election that is coming up next year.

Bodinga, the immediate past commissioner for land and survey, was elected unopposed during the primary election.

However, Bodinga, a close ally of Tambuwal, was said to be holding the ticket pending the outcome of the presidential primary.

Bodinga is likely to withdraw from the race to pave way for the governor to get the ticket in a fresh senatorial primary election.

- Advertisement -

The senatorial seat is currently occupied by Ibrahim Danbaba who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Danbaba said he left the PDP due to protracted internal crisis.