PDP presidential primary: Tambuwal steps down for Atiku

UPDATED: THE governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal has withdrawn from the 2023 People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) presidential primary race.

Tambuwal said he is stepping down for Atiku Abubakar and asked his supporters to vote for him.

He said, “Those who are delegates here should vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar”.

Tambuwal made the announcement not long after he had addressed the delegates and appealed to them to vote for him.

The aspirants were each given five minutes to address the delegates.

During his own address, Atiku had told them that the PDP convention is an end to APC era.

He said, “This is the last convention that will end the APC era in Nigeria.”

“I am distressed that some of our party officials felt frustrated in many states.”

“I appeal to the frustrated candidates across to bear with the party. It’s a matter of time. No condition is permanent.”

Earlier today, another aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen had stepped down.

In a tweet he shared the statement, he wrote “Based on personal principles and with great humility, I have decided, after wide consultations, to withdraw from this contest.

As a loyal party member and believer in the democratic process, I will continue to avail myself and my supporters to ensure victory for our great party.”

Prior to Hyatu-Deen, a former governor of Anambra state Peter Obi had not only withdrawn from the PDP presidential race but also resigned his membership of the party.

Obi eventually moved to Labour party to continue his presidential aspiration.

The race to be the flagbearer for the PDP started with 17 candidates. Two were initially screened out leaving 15. However, one was later cleared bringing the number to 16, but at 9:pm when the verification and voting exercise commenced only 13 candidates were still in the race.

The convention is taking place at the MKO Abiola stadium in Abuja, May 28, and it is expected to spill into May 29.