2023: Peter Obi dumps PDP, silent on next move

Politics and GovernanceElections
Niyi OYEDEJI
Peter Obi
Peter Obi, Former Anambra State Governor
1min read

PETER Obi, a presidential aspirant and former governor of Anambra State, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), three days to the party’s presidential primary election.

Obi announced the decision on Wednesday in a tweet he posted on his verified Twitter handle.

He attached to the tweet a letter addressed to the PDP national chairman, stating his resignation from the party and withdrawal from the presidential primaries.

The letter said: “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2, Anaocha LGA Anambra, effective Friday 20 May 2022.

“Consequently, I am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal from the PDP Presidential Primaries.”

Obi cited recent developments within the party as the major reason for his decision.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.”

Obi said his commitment to rescuing Nigerians remains firm, adding that it might take him a different route.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

He, however, appreciate the leadership of the party.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country.”

The former governor did not disclose his next move but it is being speculated that he will pursue his presidential ambition on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) or the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

