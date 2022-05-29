31.1 C
PDP Presidential Primary: Peter Obi congratulates Atiku on victory

Atiku Abubakar
A PRESIDENTIAL aspirant and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi,  has congratulated a former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, as he emerged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku won the primary by 371 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who polled  237 votes.

A former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, scored 70 votes in the primary; Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State got 38 votes; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, scored 20 votes; and a former Senate President, Pius Anyim, got 14 votes; while a former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Sam Ohuabunwa, polled only one vote.

A former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, and the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, had withdrawn from the race.

Obi, who himself pulled out of the PDP primary and left the party entirely to join the Labour Party in search of a presidential ticket, prayed for Atiku.

“On behalf of my family, I sincerely congratulate my leader and dear elder brother, H.E @atiku, on his emergence as the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the
@OfficialPDPNig. I pray that the Almighty God who sees your goodness will continue to bless you now and always,” he tweeted.

 

