2023: Court sets September 7 to hear certificate forgery suit against Tinubu

THE Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed September 7 to hear a suit seeking to stop presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola TInubu from contesting the 2023 general elections.

The plaintiffs, who are chieftains of the APC, claim that Tinubu allegedly presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice Ahmed Mohammed fixed the date for hearing and granted an ex-parte order for substituted service on the APC presidential candidate who had allegedly evaded personal service of the court processes.

Counsel representing the plaintiffs, Goddy Uche, told the court that the substituted service has become necessary because all attempts to serve the presidential candidate have proved abortive as he cannot be reached.

In a brief ruling, Justice Mohammed ordered that the court process be served on the National Secretariat of the APC and that such service be deemed adequately served on Tinubu.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to disqualify Tinubu from contesting the forthcoming 2023 presidential election as a candidate because the information he supplied to INEC was not correct.

In a 33-paragraph affidavit in support of the suit deposed to by Ibiang Miko Ibiang, the plaintiffs averred that Tinubu falsely swore to an affidavit in 1999 in which he claimed to have attended St. Paul Aroloya Children Home School, Ibadan -1958-64 and Government College, Ibadan -1965-68 and presented same to INEC.

The deponent added that the deposition had turned out to be false and that in order to conceal the fact that he submitted false information to INEC, Tinubu omitted to provide any information whatsoever relating to his primary and secondary schools in his INEC form for the 2023 election.