2023: Keyamo reacts to appointment as Tinubu’s campaign spokesperson

MINISTER of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo has expressed his gratitude to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, for appointing him as spokesperson of the campaign organisation.

In a tweet on Friday, Keyamo said he is humbled by the appointment.

He said, “Special thanks to ⁦@officialABAT⁩ and ⁦@KashimSM⁩ for finding me worthy to lead the line in the APC 2023 Presidential Campaign Council as Official Spokesperson. I am humbled because both great leaders have been reputed to possess the uncanny ability to nurture mentees.”

The APC had on Thursday named Plateau State governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, as the Director General of the Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation.

National Chairman of the APC Abdullahi Adamu who disclosed the development after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa added that Festus Keyamo has been chosen as the spokesperson for the campaign.

“We have a spokesperson in the person of Festus Keyamo. The deputy spokesperson is Hannatu Musawa. This is what we came to discuss with the President.”