26.1 C
Abuja
HomePolitics and GovernanceElections
Politics and Governance

2023 elections: INEC to prosecute Adamawa REC, vote-buyers

Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE
INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu
INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu

Related

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is ready to prosecute the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Yunusa Hudu Ari, for his role in the 2023 elections.

The Commission also said it will work with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) to prosecute persons found to have engage in vote buying during the general elections.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, stated this on Tuesday, July 4, while addressing Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Yakubu met with the RECs to mark the beginning of a month-long review of the 2023 general election conducted by the Commission.

He disclosed that that following the conclusion of investigations by the Police, the Commission will soon commence legal actions against Ari and 215 other electoral offenders.

“I can confirm that the Nigeria Police concluded its investigation of the conduct of our Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State and submitted the case file to us. Appropriate action will be taken in a matter of days, and Nigerians will be fully informed.

“I can also confirm that we have received 215 case files from the Nigeria Police following their arrest and the conclusion of an investigation into electoral offences arising from the 2023 general election.

“We are working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to prosecute the alleged offenders. Already, the NBA has submitted a list of 427 lawyers across the country who have volunteered to render pro bono services to the Commission,” Yakubu stated.

The INEC chairman said the lawyers are not charging legal fees, but by mutual agreement, the Commission will provide a token amount to cover filing fees/expenses.

“Similarly, we are working with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) on the prosecution of cases relating to vote-buying and associated violations,” he added.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    He noted that INEC had taken administrative actions against some RECs who failed to discharge tasks assigned them during the polls.

    “Many of you performed very well during the general election under extremely challenging circumstances. I commend you for that. However, a few of you did not properly manage the tasks lawfully bestowed upon you for which the Commission has taken some administrative actions. I urge you to remain loyal to your oath of office.”

    The ICIR reported in April that former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the Adamawa REC’s suspension after he illegally declared the winner of the state governorship election while the collation of results had yet to conclude.

    According to Electoral Act (2022), the Returning Officer for the election, rather than the REC, has the power to declare the winner of an election.

    Bankole Abe
    Bankole ABE
    Reporter at ICIR | [email protected] | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Politics and Governance

    Reps to probe TETFund over N2.3trn tertiary education tax fund

    THE House of Representatives has said it will investigate the alleged abuse of N2.3...
    Media Opportunities

    ICIR journalist shortlisted for Sanlam Financial Journalism Awards

    THE ICIR Head of Investigation, Olugbenga Adanikin, has been shortlisted for the 2022 Sanlam...
    Banking and Finance

    Why SEC, CBN, other public interest entities must disclose annual reports yearly

    LIKE other public interest entities, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities...
    News

    Properties destroyed as flood submerge houses in FCT community

    HOUSES and farmlands have been submerged following a flash flood in Yangoji, a community...
    News

    FCTA investigates collapse of Abuja building

    THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has ordered an investigation to unravel the remote...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    2023 election: Did Obasanjo hire Russian lawyer ‘Natalia Veselnitskaya’ for Peter Obi?

    Nigerian Hilda Baci seeks Guinness world record in cooking marathon

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Presidential poll: Tribunal rejects live broadcast of proceedings

    Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

    Fuel subsidy is gone, says Tinubu

    How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

    Tinubu sworn in as President of Nigeria

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Reps to probe TETFund over N2.3trn tertiary education tax fund

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.