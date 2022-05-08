2023: INEC chairman will not join presidential race – Spokesman

— 1 min read

CHAIRMAN of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mahmood Yakubu will not join the 2023 presidential race, his spokesman, Rotimi Oyekanmi said on Sunday.

Some Nigerians who are reacting to the large number of politicians coming out for the 2023 presidential election have been sharing jokes on the social media, saying it will not come as a surprise if the INEC chairman declares his intention to contest the poll.

Reacting to the social media posts on Sunday, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Oyekanmi, said Yakubu was committed to free and fair elections in 2023.

Oyekanmi, in a statement, said, “Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the Presidential race or urging him to do so.

“It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen.

“The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections. His constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.

“The Chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or ill will against, any political party or candidate.”

The ICIR had reported that the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 is turning into an all comers affair due to the large number of presidential aspirants coming out on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).