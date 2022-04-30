2023: Group knocks APC chairman’s comments of zoning, says south must produce next president

— 1 min read

THE Arewa Consultative Youth Forum (ACYF) has tackled the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, over his statement that his party was yet to decide on the zone that should produce its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections.

Adamu had, while addressing journalists at the State House in Abuja on Friday, noted that the decision on which part of the country should produce the APC’s candidate was beyond him.

“I am today privileged to be the chairman of the party. The party is greater than me. The party has not made a decision and I cannot preempt what the party’s decision will be,” he had declared while reacting to a question that sought a categorical statement on the zoning formula for the presidential election.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, the ACYF President, Yerima Shettima, described Adamu’s statement as regrettable, saying it was beneath his status as the party’s chairman.

Shettima noted that it was a consensus among all social-political groups that the southern part of the country must be allowed to produce the next president.

He stated, “The unfortunate statement credited to Senator Adamu is regrettable, just as it is demeaning of his status as the chairman of a ruling party.

“Even a political novice is aware that the consensus from critical political stakeholders is that the Presidency must return to the South in 2023.

“His statement that no agreement had been reached on zoning is not in the best interest of the party. The statement is capable of leading to electoral defeat for our great party if not quickly withdrawn.

“It is a statement that can confuse, overheat the polity and eventually lead to electoral defeat.”

He urged leaders to weigh their words and also feel the pulse of the people when making statements on important issues affecting the country.