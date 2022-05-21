2023: I will relocate to Sambisa if elected President – Al-Mustapha

— 1 min read

HAMZA Al-Mustapha, a retired Nigerian Army major, has vowed to relocate to Sambisa forest in Borno State if elected Nigeria’s President in 2023.

The former chief security officer to former military Head of State late Sani Abacha made the vow in an interview with BBC Hausa Service.

Al-Mustapha, who is running for President on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA), said he will tackle insecurity at all costs.

“If I become the President, I will live in Sambisa; I will stay there during weekends, holidays and see if anyone will touch me. I will deal with the problem of insecurity no matter whose ox is gored.”

While condemning the activities of the Boko Haram terror group, he promised to deal with the insurgents within the first six months of his administration.

“I swear if it is not possible in six months to deal with them, I will demote all these senior officers and send them home. They would be prosecuted and must return the money given to them. I will probe them.

“Nigerian soldiers have now become policemen and you know how corrupt our police are. So, within these six months, I will bring sanity into the way the Nigerian military operates to be able to confront emerging security threats with renewed vigour and commitment,” he promised.

While reacting to the scorecard of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, Al-Mustapha said the President is surrounded by corrupt politicians who he described as sycophants.

“Those surrounding him are the problem of this country,” he said.

He further alleged that a number of persons trusted by the President, have been “eating Nigeria like termites”.

It will be recalled that Al-Mustapha was in Kirikiri prison in Lagos following his arrest in October 1998 after he was alleged to be responsible for the murder of Kudirat Abiola, wife of acclaimed winner of the June 12 presidential election, late Moshood Abiola.

Al-Mustapha regained his freedom in 2013 after the court cleared him of the allegations.