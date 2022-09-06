23 C
Abuja

2023: INEC, IPAC call for speedy passage of Electoral Offences Commission Bill

Featured NewsNews
Harrison Edeh
INEC
INEC logo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) have called for the speedy passage of the Electoral Offences Commission Bill.

INEC said the passage of the bill will help in combatting vote-buying and other related electoral offences.

Speaking at Nigerian Fact-Checkers Conference on Tuesday, INEC Chief Information Officer, Esther Chibuikwu said passage of the bill will improve the country’s electoral system.

“We believe that when the Electoral Offences Commission comes on board, we would be able to create that deterrent for people buying votes and we would be able to see cultural shift in vote trading.

“If we don’t have a law that deters people from vote-buying, Nigerians may continue to yield to vote-buying.”

She also stressed that the Commission’s openness in receiving electoral reports from observers have helped in improving the electoral process.

“The electoral observers remarks have helped in improving our electioneering and sanctity of votes,” she said.

- Advertisement -

Also speaking at the event, the deputy national chairman of IPAC, Maxwel Mgbubem, said the council would continue to engage all parties on the right conduct for peaceful polls.

“Our engagement with stakeholders is to ensure all parties abide by the rules of the game, devoid of violence.”

He stressed that IPAC has been engaging all the security agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the general elections was peaceful.

“If you look at what has happened in Ekiti and Osun, you could see the role IPAC and other stakeholders played at the event. In fact, we were the first to raise alarm over vote-buying. That’s why we are rooting for the passage of the Electoral Offences Commission Bill. It would help deepen our electoral process.”

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Garba Abari, who spoke at the event said patriotism cannot be legislated upon.

“Bond between states and citizens is needed to build patriotism and not by legislating,” he said.

Author profile
Harrison Edeh
hedeh@icirnigeria.org

Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

N2.5bn fraud: Ogun Speaker arraigned, granted N300m bail

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned the Speaker of Ogun...
News

Rivers people will no longer be used and dumped by PDP – Wike

RIVERS State Governor Nyesom Wike has vowed that the people of the state will...
Featured News

We are number one fact-checking organisation in Nigeria — Police

FORCE Public Relations Officer Olumuyiwa Adejobi has said the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) is...
Featured News

Panellists at Fact-Checkers conference ask Facebook, Twitter to check fake news

PANELISTS at the Nigerian Fact-Checkers Coalition Conference in Abuja on Tuesday asked Twitter and...
News

UK: Liz Truss appointed 15th premier of the Queen’s reign

NEWLY elected Conservative Party leader Liz Truss met with Queen Elizabeth II at her...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleN2.5bn fraud: Ogun Speaker arraigned, granted N300m bail

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.