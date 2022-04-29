- Advertisement -
2023: Ken Nnamani joins presidential race, promises to lead Nigeria to prosperity

Vincent Ufuoma
1min read

FORMER Senate President Ken Nnamani has joined the 2023 presidential race under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nnamani made his intention known during a press conference in Abuja on Friday.

He said the country needs a leader that would lead it from extreme poverty to socio-economic prosperity.

The APC chieftain also told his audience that he was the right person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I am aspiring to be president in 2023 because I believe that at this period of grave crisis, Nigeria needs to be reinvented to be a modern, democratic state that prioritizes the socio-economic wellbeing of its citizens; to be restructured from inefficient consumption to production; and to be led with integrity and compassion,” he said.

“With good leadership Nigeria can become a prosperous, peaceful, and stable country. With a transparent, courageous, competent, and trustworthy leadership we can successfully move millions of our countrymen and women from extreme poverty to high socio-economic well being.”

Nnamani added that Nigeria needs a leader who could build a coalition of diverse talents and identities to regain the trust of “Nigerians in the Nigerian state”.

“We need tested and trusted leaders who would reignite hope in the hearts of young Nigerians and unlock the competencies that we are losing to other nations.

“Today, Nigerians of all ethnic and religious identities, from the south to the north, need a leadership that is tested and trusted, a leadership that is not hypothetical, but practical and verifiable. I am here to offer that leadership again in 2023.”

Nnamani has joined the growing list of aspirants who are set to contest the presidential primary election slated for next month.

Major presidential contenders in the APC include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos State governor Ahmed Tinubu, Minister of Tranportation Rotimi Amaechi, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

Others include Cross River State governor Ben Ayade, businessman Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and Minister of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige.

