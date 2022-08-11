22.7 C
Abuja

2023: Making the wrong choice will destroy Nigeria, Obasanjo warns

Conflict and SecurityPolitics and Governance
Sinafi Omanga
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has warned Nigerians against making the wrong choice in the 2023 general elections.

Obasanjo who spoke on Wednesday as the special guest of honour at the Wilson Badejo Foundation’s 15th Annual Lecture in Lagos said Nigeria will be destroyed if voters elect the wrong persons in 2023.

Speaking on the theme ‘Overcoming the twin challenge of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria’, the former President said Nigeria has not taken its rightful position because of the damaging effects of poverty and insecurity.

He however expressed hope that the nation will witness progress if right leaders were elected in the next general election.

“It is either we make the right choice in 2023 because if we make the right choice, we would get there.

“However, if we do not make the right choice in 2023, things would consume us and we pray against that one. We must make the right choice in 2023.

“Nigeria is not where it is supposed to be today. If anyone says it is okay where we are at the moment, then the person’s head needs to be examined,” Obasanjo said.

- Advertisement -

Speaking further, the former President said, “My friend, late Ahmed Joda, used to tell me that God has given us everything a nation needs and there’s no need for prayers because if God has given you everything and you squandered it, then something is wrong.

“I told him that even at that, we still need prayers as a nation because what is good needs prayers and on the other side too, we still need more prayers.”

Earlier, the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Eghosa Osaghea, in his lecture explained that when “one’s country fails the individual, then that individual becomes a failure”.

He added: “Poverty cannot divide us but it binds us. What divides us is corruption. If you see street protests across the world, it is the poor who do it. Corruption, by whatever means, is what causes division.”

Osaghea urged the government to live up to it’s responsibility by providing security and basic amenities for the common good of all Nigerians.

Author profile
Sinafi Omanga
Author Page

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

Hepatitis B: Kwara Assembly advises residents on healthy lifestyles 

By Dare Akogun THE Kwara State House of Assembly has called on residents of the...
COVID-19

How Obafemi Awolowo Teaching Hospital hid details of N3.07 billion COVID-19 awarded contracts

ON May 30, The ICIR wrote to the Office of the Accountant-General of the...
Featured News

Misinformation: Tinubu asks Peter Obi to caution supporters

THE Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO) has asked Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP)...
Energy and Power

West Africa plans enhancement fund for regional electricity market

THE West African Power Pool (WAPP) is planning to create a Liquidity Enhancement Revolving...
Media News

NED offers grants for media projects

THE National Endowment for Democracy (NED) is seeking proposals for projects that advance democratic goals and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHepatitis B: Kwara Assembly advises residents on healthy lifestyles 

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.