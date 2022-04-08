Man sentenced to one year in prison for trying to steal from Obasanjo

— 1 min read

A 33-year-old man, Seun Sowemimo, was on Friday sentenced to one year in prison by a Magistrate Court in Abeokuta for attempting to steal from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Sowemimo, whose address was unknown, pleaded guilty to the two counts of theft and causing a breach of peace.

The Magistrate, Olajumoke Somefun, said that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.

Prosecuting counsel Olakunle Shonibare had earlier told the court that Sowemimo jumped the fence into Obasanjo’s compound in Abeokuta on April 1 to steal.

Shonibare said immediately the Sowemimo jumped into the former President’s compound, he was caught by one of the security guards on duty.

The offense contravened the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.