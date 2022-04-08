33.1 C
Abuja

Man sentenced to one year in prison for trying to steal from Obasanjo

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A 33-year-old man, Seun Sowemimo, was on Friday sentenced to one year in prison by a Magistrate Court in Abeokuta for attempting to steal from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Sowemimo, whose address was unknown, pleaded guilty to the two counts of theft and causing a breach of peace.

The Magistrate, Olajumoke Somefun, said that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.

Prosecuting counsel Olakunle Shonibare had earlier told the court that Sowemimo jumped the fence into Obasanjo’s compound in Abeokuta on April 1 to steal.

Shonibare said immediately the Sowemimo jumped into the former President’s compound, he was caught by one of the security guards on duty.

The offense contravened the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Insecurity: Gunmen attack soldiers in Abia

GUNMEN have reportedly attacked an Army patrol van in Aba, the commercial vi of...
Media Opportunities

Media Investment Development Fund offers media innovation grants

THE Media Investment Development Fund (MIDF) is inviting applications for its Nigeria Media Innovation...
News

Kogi govt advises residents against beef consumption over mysterious death of cows

FOLLOWING the mysterious death of about 20 cows in Lokoja, the Kogi State Government...
News

Court to try Nnamdi Kanu on 7 of 15 terrorism charges filed by FG

EIGHT out of the 15 charges preferred against the leader of the proscribed Indigenous...
Diaspora News

FG condemns profiling, detention of Nigerians in Poland

CHAIRMAN of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned Polish authorities...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

FLASH POINTS: How driving in Abuja can be dangerous

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

The unholy alliance between bandits and ISWAP is a national security nightmare

Adeboye’s son punished, apologises for calling RCCG pastors goats

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleInsecurity: Gunmen attack soldiers in Abia

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.