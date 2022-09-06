25.2 C
Abuja

2023: Media houses urged to embrace fact-checking

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
NIGERIAN media houses have been urged to establish fact-checking desks in their newsrooms and incorporate fact-checking processes in their journalism practice in order tackle the menace of misinformation in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere, Umar Pate, a professor, made the call on Tuesday in a keynote address at the Nigerian Fact-Checkers Coalition event in Abuja with the theme, ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Election: Curbing Information Disorder’.

Pate urged media houses and media professionals to adhere strictly to professional and ethical codes in discharging their duties.

“The media should be more confident in investigating the conduct of politicians, fulfillment of promises by incumbents, behaviour of institutions like the police, INEC and specific allegations and other such negative acts,” he said.

He further advised media professionals to ensure simplicity in their publications and make the public aware if there is any error in their reportage.

In the same vein, Pate stressed the need for media professionals to uphold investigative and data driven journalism to ensure accurate information.

The vice-chancellor also advised journalists to always verify information received from sources and collaborate with other media houses to tackle information disorder.

Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

