2023: Obi flags off campaign, insists Aso Rock not a retirement home

Harrison Edeh
Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Ahmed, the Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidate of Labour Party.
PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi on Saturday flagged off his campaign in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, declaring that Aso Rock is not a retirement home.

Obi noted that Nigeria’s seat of power is for energetic and vibrant people who are able to tackle the huge problems facing the country.

He insisted that the Presidency is for leaders who are ready and patriotic enough to do the job.

According to the former Anambra State governor, he and his vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad are ready to serve Nigeria and return the country to greatness.

Obi told the crowd at the event that he and his running mate are going to transform the country from consumption to production.

“We will put money here and farmers will return to their farms and youths will be gainfully engaged.

“Don’t support those who will steal your money and make governance a retirement home. We will solve Nigeria’s problems, it’s not going to be over night but we will tackle insecurity and return farmers to their farms.”

The LP candidate, who called for a minute silence for all those who died from flood disaster across the country, prayed for the repose of their souls and for those facing unprecedented hardship as a result of it.

He told the youths and people of Nasarawa State that voting for the Labour Party is voting for their future.

Obi noted that it was a shame that Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup because of poor governance and promised that he will put sports in it’s rightful place if elected.

National Chairman of Labour Party Julius Abure charged Nigerians to reject those who are who are sick, as well as those who will steal their money.

“Don’t handover this country to sick people, we need energetic and vibrant people who will not steal your money.”

The LP national chairman said that the narrative of the country will change if Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmad get into power.

However, he reminded the people that they must make use of their votes for that to happen.

The Vice Presidential candidate, Baba-Ahmad, who spoke mostly in Hausa, told the jubilant crowd that this is the time for Nigerians to reject dead woods.

The highlights of the flag off rally was the symbolic handing of the party flag to the standard bearer of the party, Peter Obi who excited the gathering with a song: “When Labour don de rule, when Obi-Datti don dey rule, Nigeria go better”.

Obi and others in the Labour Party entourage also paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Lafia, retired Supreme Court Justice Sidi Bagel, who prayed for them.

 

Harrison Edeh
Harrison Edeh is a journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, always determined to drive advocacy for good governance through holding public officials and businesses accountable.

