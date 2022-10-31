32.1 C
Senate probes Malami’s ministry over N2.2bn unaccounted funds

Vincent Ufuoma
ABUBAKAR Malami
ABUBAKAR Malami, Attorney General and Minister of Justice
THE Senate has commenced a probe into unaccounted N2.2 billion collected by the Federal Ministry of Justice between 2017 and 2021 from the Service Wide Votes (SWV).

The Ministry is headed by Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The Senate Committee on Public Accounts is currently investigating over 200 agencies that benefited from Service Wide Votes between 2017 and 2021.  The money involved is about N5 trillion.

Vincent Ufuoma
