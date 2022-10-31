Ebola: NCDC warns Nigerians against non-essential travel to Uganda

THE Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has cautioned Nigerians and other residents in the country against embarking on non-essential travel to Uganda for now.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the NCDC Director-General, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the warning is to enable public health authorities to determine how the Ebola outbreak will be contained.

Adetifa stressed that as of October 29, 2022, the Ugandan Ministry of Health reported 128 confirmed cases of the Ebola virus and 34 deaths.

He further cautioned that when travelling to Uganda became essential, travellers should avoid contact with obviously sick persons or suspected cases of Ebola.

Adetifa added that the Port Health Service of the Federal Ministry of Health had scaled-up the screening of passengers returning from Uganda at Points of Entry (POEs).

“Travellers to Nigeria with recent travel history to Uganda or persons already in Nigeria but with recent travel history to or transit through Uganda within the past 21 days are to look out for symptoms.

“Symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, sore throat, diarrhoea, weakness, vomiting, stomach pain or unexplained bleeding or bruising should promptly call 6232 or the state ministry of health hotlines for assessment and testing.

“Such persons should not visit health facilities by themselves to avoid further spread through the shared transport system (public or private). They would be visited at home by dedicated responders for assessment and transported through designated transport arrangements to designated treatment centres when required.

“Intending travellers to Nigeria with the above-stated symptoms before departure, should not travel to Nigeria, but call to report promptly to Port Health Authorities and/or designated health authorities in the country of departure for testing and care,” the statement said.

The NCDC boss further advised that inbound travellers to Nigeria with recent travel history to or through Uganda without symptoms on departure but unwell while in transit should be denied contact with other people.

He noted that such people are required to report to Port Health Service on arrival.