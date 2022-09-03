Amid economic challenges, Buhari increases duty tour allowances for public servants

DESPITE Nigeria’s current fiscal challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an increase in duty tour allowances (DTAs) for ministers, permanent secretaries and civil servants on grade level one to 17.

Already, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has hinted of the Federal Government’s plan to borrow over N11 trillion to support the 2023 budget. More of these borrowings is to fund budget deficit and to service borrowed funds.

The increment also is coming at a time when poor management of the economy and rising oil theft and subsidy payments have pushed Nigeria to resort to borrowing to the tune of N41.6 trillion.

Duty tour allowance refers to the amount paid by the government to public servants on official trips.

The approval of the new allowances was conveyed in a circular dated August 31, 2022, and signed by Ekpo Nta, Chairman of the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission.

Nta said the new allowances take effect from September 1.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has approved the upward review of duty tour allowances applicable to Permanent Secretary/Equivalent from N20,000 to N70,000, and to Minister/SGF/HCSF/Equivalent from N35,000 to N80,000.

- Advertisement -

“All enquiries relating to this circular should be directed to the Commission,” the circular reads.

A breakdown of the new DTA as contained in the circular, indicates that officers on Grade level (GL) 01-04 and its equivalent are now entitled to N10,000 per diem.

This is just as those on GL 05-06 and its equivalent will be receiving N15,000 per diem, while GL 07-10 and its equivalent, will get N17,500 per diem

Accordingly, those on GL 12-13 and its equivalent are now entitled to N20,000 per diem, while those on GL 14-15 and its equivalent will get N25,000 per diem

Officers on the Directorate Levels from GL 16 to GL 17 and its equivalent will receive N37,500 per diem

Those of the rank of Permanent Secretary and or its equivalent have been moved to N70,000 per diem, while Ministers, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the Head of Service of the Federation (HCSF) or its equivalent are now entitled to N80,000 per diem.