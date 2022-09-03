24.9 C
Abuja

Obi has all it takes to reposition Nigeria – Baba-Ahmed

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed/PC: Business Day
VICE Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has said the party’s presidential flagbearer Peter Obi has all it takes to reposition Nigeria on the path of development.

Baba-Ahmed, who said this in Kano on Friday, assured that the party would win the 2023 presidential election.

He was in Kano to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the loss of lives and destruction of goods and property in building collapse and flooding incidents at the Beirut GSM market and Kantin Kwari textile market, respectively.

The LP vice presidential candidate promised that Obi would restructure the market system with strict adherence to regulations in a bid to provide a conducive atmosphere for business in the country.

“When we come on board, we would ensure compliance with regulations. But, even more important, when we promote education, we promote the culture of following building standard and regulations,” he said.

“We are expansionist in nearly everything we do. Kantin Kwari’s capacity has for long exceeded the territory it operates.

“So, it is high time to expand the market into Kantin Kwari 2 and Kantin Kwari 3. This is our thinking in Labour Party.

“It is about time to break out of the box from thinking of shago-shago system we know, into modern markets and shopping malls. That is the kind of leaders we hope to be.”

Baba-Ahmed said he was in Kano, on behalf of Obi, to commiserate with the people over the unfortunate incidents.

He also disclosed that Obi would pay a visit to the state himself when he returns from a trip to the United States.

Baba-Ahmed also announced that he personally donated some relief materials to the traders of the two affected markets.

But he added that he wouldn’t like to disclose the amount he donated.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

