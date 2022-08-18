26.1 C
Abuja

Opponents spreading fake news, blaming LP – Peter Obi

Vincent Ufuoma
Peter Obi
LABOUR Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi has accused his opponents in the 2023 presidential election of spreading misinformation and blaming it on his party and supporters.

Obi said this in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday.

“As we approach the official kick-off of the 2023 election campaign, it has become evident that the opposition has adopted a negative strategy of trolling and insinuating fake news and misinformation in the social media space and blaming the Labour Party, its presidential candidate and their supporters of same,” he said.

While expressing his resolve to engage in an issue-based campaign, the former Anambra State governor said his party would not hesitate to rebuff any campaign of calumny from the opposing camps.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to an issue-based and clean campaign.

“We will also rebuff all such ploys of deceit and calumny meant to create disaffection among the Nigerian voting population, who desire credible leadership change,” he said.

Author profile
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting

