19.7 C
Abuja

Wife connives with gunmen to kidnap husband in Akwa Ibom

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Mustapha Usman
Police
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A HOUSEWIFE, Joy Sunday, has been arrested by operatives of Akwa Ibom State Police Command for planning with some gunmen to kidnap her husband, Emmanuel Usenekong.

This was disclosed by the state police commissioner, Olatoye Durosinmi, on Friday while briefing newsmen in Uyo.

According to him, one of the suspects arrested in connection with the incident disclosed that the woman was the mastermind of the abduction of her husband.

The victim, Emmanuel Usenekong, was abducted on July 21 at his residence in Ntak Obio Akpa, Oruk Anam Local Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The abductors demanded and received N2 million ransom from the man’s family.

“They tied him (the victim) to a chair, blindfolded him and used his mobile phone to call his family members and demanded a ransom of N10 million, but settled for N2 million which was delivered to them by his wife.

“He (the victim) further stated that as the suspects were busy sharing the ransom, he managed to lose himself and escaped.

- Advertisement -

“The (police) team moved to the scene at Ikot Ebiyak village behind Health Tech, Etinan. On sighting the police, suspects took to their heels but one Enomfon Etim Jacob ‘m’ was apprehended, with him was N519, 500 which was part of the ransom money and phones.”

The commissioner of police further disclosed that the suspect was transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad for further investigation where he confessed to the crime and indicted Joy Sunday, wife of the victim who was sent to deliver the ransom.

The housewife confessed to the crime upon her arrest.

The commissioner of police added, “After her arrest by the police, she confessed to the said crime and said she masterminded the kidnap because her husband failed to give her money regularly and does not consummate the marriage sufficiently.”

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

FCTA issues two-week ultimatum to traders at Mabushi pantaker

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has given a two-week ultimatum to traders at...
Media Opportunities

GIJN hosts workshop on open-source investigation tips

THE Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) is hosting an online workshop themed 'How to...
Environment

Global warming: Osinbajo proposes Debt-for-Climate swap

NIGERIAN Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has proposed a Debt-for-Climate swap to promote climate-friendly actions across...
Business and Economy

NNPC’s claim that Nigerians consume 60m litres of petrol daily is false – Customs

THE Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited ((NNPCL)...
Education

UNESCO’s data on out-of-school children exposes Nigerian govt’s lie

LATEST data from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) shows that Nigeria now...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFCTA issues two-week ultimatum to traders at Mabushi pantaker

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.