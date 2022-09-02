Wife connives with gunmen to kidnap husband in Akwa Ibom

A HOUSEWIFE, Joy Sunday, has been arrested by operatives of Akwa Ibom State Police Command for planning with some gunmen to kidnap her husband, Emmanuel Usenekong.

This was disclosed by the state police commissioner, Olatoye Durosinmi, on Friday while briefing newsmen in Uyo.

According to him, one of the suspects arrested in connection with the incident disclosed that the woman was the mastermind of the abduction of her husband.

The victim, Emmanuel Usenekong, was abducted on July 21 at his residence in Ntak Obio Akpa, Oruk Anam Local Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The abductors demanded and received N2 million ransom from the man’s family.

“They tied him (the victim) to a chair, blindfolded him and used his mobile phone to call his family members and demanded a ransom of N10 million, but settled for N2 million which was delivered to them by his wife.

“He (the victim) further stated that as the suspects were busy sharing the ransom, he managed to lose himself and escaped.

“The (police) team moved to the scene at Ikot Ebiyak village behind Health Tech, Etinan. On sighting the police, suspects took to their heels but one Enomfon Etim Jacob ‘m’ was apprehended, with him was N519, 500 which was part of the ransom money and phones.”

The commissioner of police further disclosed that the suspect was transferred to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad for further investigation where he confessed to the crime and indicted Joy Sunday, wife of the victim who was sent to deliver the ransom.

The housewife confessed to the crime upon her arrest.

The commissioner of police added, “After her arrest by the police, she confessed to the said crime and said she masterminded the kidnap because her husband failed to give her money regularly and does not consummate the marriage sufficiently.”