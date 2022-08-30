Police rescue 12 hostages from kidnappers’ den in Zamfara

THE Zamfara State Police Command has rescued twelve residents, including two children, from a kidnappers’ den after one month in captivity.

The Command”s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mohammed Shehu disclosed this in a statement sent to The ICIR on Tuesday.

He said the victims who were rescued unhurt were abducted and taken to Kare Kukanka forest, the camp of a notorious bandit leader known as Bello Maibille.

“On 30th August 2022, Police Tactical Operatives attached to 42 PMF Squadron Gusau, while on joint operations with the vigilante near Dajin Kare kukanka forest, acted on intelligence report that led to the unconditional rescue of twelve (12) hostages including a five-month-old baby girl from Rungawa village in Talata Mafara LGA.

“The victims who were rescued unhurt were abducted by armed bandit/terrorists and taken to Kare Kukanka forest, a bandit camp of a notorious bandit leader popularly known as Bello Maibille and spent one (1) month in captivity. Victims were medically checked at 42 PMF Clinic Gusau, thereafter debriefed by the Police and handed over to their families.

“The Commissioner of Police, while congratulating the victims for regaining their freedom, assures the public of the Command’s commitment to apprehending the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

“The CP further commends the joint police/vigilante operatives for the well done job, and enjoins all and sundry to be security conscious and report suspicious characters to the police or any security agency for prompt action,” the statement said.

The statement added that the success of the rescue operation was in line with the mandate given to the new Commissioner of Police, Kolo Yusuf, by the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba to restore lasting peace and security in Zamfara State.