Baba-Saliu release, Edo Police not aware – PPRO

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
1min read

THE Edo State Police command has claimed it is unaware of the release of the Edo State Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association Of Nigeria (IPMAN) Abdulhamid Baba-Saliu, who was kidnapped a few days ago.

The ICIR reported that Baba-Saliu was attacked at the gate of his home in Jattu, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, on February 7 2022.

One of his drivers was shot and killed during the attack while his personal security detail was injured.

The Spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, Kontongs Bello, could not verify the release of Baba – Saliu.

Speaking to the ICIR in a telephone phone chat, Bello said the family had not informed the police of his widely reported release, and the police only saw the news on Social media and could not confirm it.

” I saw it on Social media, but I cannot confirm it. The family has not come to inform us. We are aware of his kidnap, but we cannot confirm his release, we also saw it on Social media,” Bello said.

However,confirming Baba-Saliu’s release on his Twitter page @AbdulMahmud01, President of Public Interest Lawyers League (PILL) in Abuja, and a brother-in-law to the abducted chairman, Abdul Mahmud, said he had been released.

“I am happy to inform you that our patriarch and brother-in-law, Abdulhamid Baba-Saliu Egele, AKA Baba Petrol, HAS TONIGHT BEEN FREED BY HIS ABDUCTORS.

“He was dropped off at about 1945 Hours on a bush path in Iyamho community, Uzairue Clan, Etsako West LGA, Edo State.”

“We thank Nigerians from all walks of life who joined their hands to ours in collective intercessory prayers, kept vigil with us, shared our fears, pains and anxieties during the eleven days of his horrible ordeal. We thank you all. Above everything else, we thank God. 

“Finally, while we celebrate the release of our patriarch from the hands of his abductors, we request that you put his departed staff in your prayers,” he said.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

