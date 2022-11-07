2023: Obi says competence, not tribe, his selling point

LABOUR Party presidential flagbearer for the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has told Nigerians not to vote for him based on ethnic or entitlement sentiments, but on the competence he comes with.

Obi made the call on Sunday, November 6 in Abuja at the maiden presidential town hall series organized by the Centre for Democracy (CDD), in collaboration with Arise Television.

Obi said Nigerians should repose confidence in him as having the capacity to pull the country out of its predicament and, therefore, vote for him on that consideration.

He said, “Do not vote for Peter Obi because I am from the South East, because I am a Christian, because I am an Igbo man, or because it is my turn. It is the turn of Nigerian youth and women. It is nobody’s turn.

“I want you to vote for Peter Obi because I am qualified. Because I am competent. I know what I can do to pull this country out of the brink.”

The LP candidate stressed that Nigeria needs transformational leadership that would be able to manage its resources for the improvement of the lives of the people, and urged voters to use his past antecedents as a former governor of Anambra State to judge him.

“I urge Nigerians to check the antecedents of where I am coming from, and make inquiries about the records I set in education and health. In 2013, we moved Anambra from 26th to first position in the Senior School Certificate Examination. We also won the Bill and Melinda Gates prize for polio eradication,” he said.