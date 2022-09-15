2023: Opposition parties say voter register is filled with foreign names

THE Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), a body for all political parties in Nigeria, has alleged that the national voter register of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is filled with names within and outside the African continent.

The CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, disclosed this on Wednesday September 14, 2022 at a press conference in Abuja.

Ugochinyere said that some of the names were sourced from countries like Ghana, Cameroon, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Togo, Guinea, Gambia, Jamaica, Brazil and New Zealand.

He said there were pieces of evidence from the registrations captured from passport photographs and other photos.

He said, “Significant among the discoveries in the register is the fact that the majority of the foreign names were all born in 1983 despite whether their photographs showed they were old or young.

“Many people were also shown to have been born between 1900 and 1914, yet their photographs were those of young people.

“Equally, many male photos had their gender written as female and vice versa.”

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has revealed that Voters Registers have been compromised in all the 18 states governed by the APC.

I've always said it, @inecnigeria is the weakest link in this fight to take back Nigeria. We must not let slip this criminality. 1/8 pic.twitter.com/9NHhUrq0pp — Fatima #Obi (First Lady™) || أميرة المملكة الوسطى (@NaijaGoBeta1) September 14, 2022

CUPP’s allegation generated serious concerns among Nigerian social media users on the credibility of the 2023 polls.

Some of them have called INEC to investigate the allegations and punish any of its officials found culpable.

The allegation also came after INEC hinted two days ago that it found more than 1.1 million records out of the more than 2.5 million fresh registrants that registered between June 28, 2021 and January 14, 2022 to be invalid, and consequently delisted them.

The commission said that it also detected many double, multiple and ineligible registrants, and had consequently invalidated them.

The invalid registrations, it added, included entries that failed to meet the commission’s business rules.