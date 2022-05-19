28.1 C
Abuja

2023: Presidential aspirant promises skill-driven educational system

Politics and GovernanceMy Agenda
Blessing Otoibhi
Steve Arowolo
Steve Arowolo
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A PRESIDENTIAL aspirant on the platform of the Action Peoples Party (APP) Steve Arowolo has promised to introduce a skill-driven educational system that will produce employable youths in the country.

Arowolo made the promise in an exclusive interview with The ICIR in Abuja ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The interview was part of a publicity platform created by The ICIR to support young and low-voice politicians across all political parties in the country.

The aspirant stressed the need to restructure the educational sector by adding vocational skills to the curriculum to make the youths more employable.

“We need a skill-driven education system. Currently our education system is driven by paper and certificate. You have a degree, you have a diploma and all that so that’s why our vision for the nation, one of them is to begin to think in terms of vocational centres and institutes where people are trained in terms of skills that are relevant to today’s reality.

“Those things are very important; we don’t want to talk about building more universities when the current universities are suffering, when the infrastructure within our education system is dilapidated. We need to look beyond that and think of how we can begin to produce employable youths in these current generation,” he said.

Arowolo also promised to strengthen the fight against corruption by building the capacity of anti-graft agencies.

- Advertisement -

The presidential aspirant also spoke of plans to adopt e-governance system that will enable Nigerians access information about government activities virtually.

He said, “That is the reason why our government will be introducing what we call e-governance. E-governance is so important but the government has not embraced it and that’s why in Nigeria today, if you go to some of the ministries, whether it is federal ministries or state ministries, you cannot access them online. Many of the government ministries don’t even have websites.

“With e-governance people can sit in the comfort of their houses and offices and access relevant information.”

Arowolo noted that e-governance will reduce the level of corruption in the public sector.

“It will reduce the level of inter-personal relationship. You know the contact you have with people that’s when money exchange hands, that’s where corruption takes place but e-governance can address that problem to a large extent because people can operate virtually,” he added.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Tinubu support group rejects consensus candidate, calls for indirect primary

TINUBU Media Team, a support group for former Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu, has...
Breaking News

Makoko residents reject planned demolition of their community

RESIDENTS of Makoko, Oko-Agbon and Sogunro in the Lagos Mainland Local Government, Lagos State,...
Business and Economy

FG suspends Accountant-General over alleged N80 billion fraud

THE Federal Government has suspended the Accountant-General of the Federation Ahmed Idris over his...
Elections

APC reschedules presidential primary election

THE All Progressives Congress (APC), has said its presidential primary election has been rescheduled...
News

Tax payment: FAAC, FIRS rank NNPC high despite zero FAAC remittance

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has failed to remit money to the federation...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTinubu support group rejects consensus candidate, calls for indirect primary

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.