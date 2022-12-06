35 C
Abuja

2023: Reactions as Reps Majority Leader threatens violence against Nigerians who refuse to vote APC

Politics and GovernanceElections
Bankole Abe
Majority leader House Of Reps, Alhassan Doguwa
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

TWITTER users have reacted to a video which captured the Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, threatening to engage in electoral violence in the 2023 general elections.

In the video currently trending online, Doguwa was caught threatening violence against anyone who refused to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Video credit: Leadership Newspaper

Speaking in the Hausa language, Doguwa told his supporters that anyone who refused to vote for his party, the APC, should be dealt with.

“On the election day, it is either a person votes for APC, or you are dealt with. On the election day, vote for APC or you are dealt with,” he said.

Doguwa added, “When I speak, you answer me.In Doguwa, it is either you vote for APC…” The crowd responded, “Or we deal with you.”

- Advertisement -

The ICIR could not verify where and when the video was recorded.

Doguwa’s comments have generated a lot of reactions on Twitter, as many people have accused him of promoting violence.

A Twitter user Rinu Oduala tweeted, “This is the person we Nigerians watched being voted as a House Reps member.”

Another tweep, @DrealAdo, tweeted, “They’re preparing for war, not election. We must be ready too to beat them in their game.”

@ikimij wrote, “If Nigeria was a sane country, DSS should’ve brought this man in for thorough investigation. They are busy running errand for Aisha Buhari while neglecting a visible terrorist.”

@chukwukerechid also wrote, “A politician threatening the people that it is either they vote them, or they will be dealt with. We call on you to investigate this video and take a decisive action to deter others.”

@AyoAkinlo tweeted, “Hon. Doguwa, who has been in the Reps since 1999, has always positioned himself as thorns in Democracy’s flesh. His manner of approach is such that intends to coerce others into bowing to his views and styles, meaning that he is intolerant of positions that are contrary to his own.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies have urged Nigerians to eschew violence for a peaceful election in 2023.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

PDP raises alarm over alleged plot to buy up PVCs in Rivers

THE RIVERS State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm...
Education

CONUA to sue FG over withheld salaries

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) has vowed to sue the Federal Government for...
Business and Economy

Buhari asks Senate to confirm Ahmad, Adamu as CBN deputy governors

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has submitted the names of Aishah Ahmed and Edward Adamu to...
Business and Economy

AfDB’s Adesina seeks bonds commitment from Africans in diaspora

THE president, African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has made a case for...
News

Why Buhari’s Executive Order cannot stop misappropriation of local government funds by governors

STATE governors' misappropriation of local government funds, as recently alleged by President Muhammadu Buhari,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePDP raises alarm over alleged plot to buy up PVCs in Rivers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.