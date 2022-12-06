2023: Reactions as Reps Majority Leader threatens violence against Nigerians who refuse to vote APC

TWITTER users have reacted to a video which captured the Majority leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, threatening to engage in electoral violence in the 2023 general elections.

In the video currently trending online, Doguwa was caught threatening violence against anyone who refused to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

VIDEO: 'On the election day, it's either you vote for APC or you are dealt with…', Says House of Reps Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa#SayNoToElectionViolence pic.twitter.com/KMeTPx8CPG — LEADERSHIP NEWS (@LeadershipNGA) December 6, 2022

Video credit: Leadership Newspaper

Speaking in the Hausa language, Doguwa told his supporters that anyone who refused to vote for his party, the APC, should be dealt with.

“On the election day, it is either a person votes for APC, or you are dealt with. On the election day, vote for APC or you are dealt with,” he said.

Doguwa added, “When I speak, you answer me.In Doguwa, it is either you vote for APC…” The crowd responded, “Or we deal with you.”

- Advertisement -

The ICIR could not verify where and when the video was recorded.

Doguwa’s comments have generated a lot of reactions on Twitter, as many people have accused him of promoting violence.

A Twitter user Rinu Oduala tweeted, “This is the person we Nigerians watched being voted as a House Reps member.”

Another tweep, @DrealAdo, tweeted, “They’re preparing for war, not election. We must be ready too to beat them in their game.”

@ikimij wrote, “If Nigeria was a sane country, DSS should’ve brought this man in for thorough investigation. They are busy running errand for Aisha Buhari while neglecting a visible terrorist.”

@chukwukerechid also wrote, “A politician threatening the people that it is either they vote them, or they will be dealt with. We call on you to investigate this video and take a decisive action to deter others.”

@AyoAkinlo tweeted, “ Hon. Doguwa, who has been in the Reps since 1999, has always positioned himself as thorns in Democracy’s flesh. His manner of approach is such that intends to coerce others into bowing to his views and styles, meaning that he is intolerant of positions that are contrary to his own.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies have urged Nigerians to eschew violence for a peaceful election in 2023.