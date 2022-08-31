22.2 C
Abuja

2023: Tinubu consults Jonathan

Politics and GovernancePolitical Parties
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has consulted former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu visited Jonathan at his residence in Abuja on Tuesday.

The former Lagos State governor was accompanied to Jonathan’s residence by his running mate Kashim Shettima, Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun, Plateau State governor Simon Lalong and Zamfara State governor Bello Matawalle, among others.

Details of the meeting are sketchy as at the time of filing this report but sources within the APC disclosed that the parley was in line with consultations with major stakeholders ahead of the presidential poll.

Tinubu’s meeting with Jonathan is coming days after he paid a similar visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

The APC presidential candidate also met Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike in London as part of consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Wike, a key figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is having a running battle with the party’s presidential flagbearer Atiku Abubakar and it is believed that Tinubu wants to capitalise on the crisis in the opposition party in his quest to become Nigeria’s next President.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page
- Advertisement -

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice and good governance. You can shoot him an email via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Featured News

FG launches presidential delivery tracker to monitor projects

IN a bid to improve public projects monitoring and delivery, the Federal Government has...
Business and Economy

N19bn debt: NCAA asks airlines to pay up

THE Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has threatened to ground local airlines whose current...
News

2023: Nigerians will appreciate APC govt in six months – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that in six months, Nigerians will appreciate the All...
News

NNPCLtd. relies on Dangote’s refinery to end fuel import in 2023

THE Nigerian government is banking on the commencement of operation by the Dangote refinery...
Banking and Finance

Fidelity Bank to fully acquire Union Bank UK

FIDELITY Bank Plc has entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of a...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleFG launches presidential delivery tracker to monitor projects

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.