2023: Why I will go on exile if Tinubu wins – Bode George

Sinafi Omanga
Bode George
A CHIEFTAIN of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George has repeated his vow to go on exile if the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu emerges Nigeria’s President in 2023.

George reaffirmed his promise to bid the country goodbye during an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday, November 23.

He said, “I have not changed my mind, if he (Tinubu) is the President I will go.

“If Tinubu wins, by that time I will be 80 years. What am I doing here? I will wish you people well.”

The ICIR found out that in the last two years, George has repeated the vow to change nationality at least five times.

However, George was hopeful that with the Electoral Act, 2022, and assurances by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair polls, he will have the last laugh.

“Look at all the elections they (INEC) have done. Look at what happened in Osun. The results showed the will of the people. If they allow the result to be streamed electronically, there is no way he (Tinubu) would win.

“But if the people keep saying he is the man they want, I have no qualms. I will go and live anywhere I want to live.”

Since the former Lagos state governor declared ambition to be Nigeria’s president, George has severally accused him of corruption and called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate his tenure and his alleged involvement with Alpha Beta Consulting, a tax firm.

“I’ve talked about it, and I’m still saying publicly that the EFCC should go urgently and investigate Alpha Beta Company owned by him,” he had said.

Sinafi Omanga
Sinafi Omanga is a journalist with The ICIR. His Twitter handle is @OmangaSinafi and Email: somanga@icirnigeria.org

