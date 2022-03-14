2023: Wike, Obaseki in verbal war over control of PDP

— 2 mins read

RIVERS State Governor Nyesom Wike has described his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, as a serial betrayer.

Wike’s outburst was in response to an earlier attack launched against him by Obaseki on Sunday.

Obaseki, who attacked Wike for allegedly insulting his deputy, Philip Shaibu, had said the Rivers State governor should be called to order as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not his personal property.

“It clearly amounts to a delusion of grandeur for any one man to nurse the idea that he owns or has more stake in the PDP and everyone should pander to him.

“We are all equal stakeholders in the party and an aggregate of the ideas, opinions and contributions of all leaders and members should form the position of the party and not the view of one individual or a select few,” Obaseki had said.

Obaseki added that Wike can’t threaten or cajole the PDP in Edo State into supporting his alleged presidential ambition.

Reacting, Wike, on Monday described Obaseki as a serial betrayer, noting that former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman Adams Oshiomhole was right about the Edo State governor.

- Advertisement -

“If you ask anybody or check the DNA of Obaseki, you will discover that he is a serial betrayer and an ungrateful person,” Wike said while addressing a crowd at an event in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He said Obaseki’s recent action towards the PDP had vindicated Oshiomole, who once described Obaseki as a betrayer.

Wike tendered an unreserved apology to Oshiomhole for not believing him in the first instance about Obaseki’s betrayal.

“I apologise to Oshiomhole who told us about Obaseki. You (Oshiomhole) have been vindicated.

“Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, the insincerity, the ungratefulness of Governor Obaseki.

“We have voted for PDP since 1999 till now; ask Governor Obaseki if he has done anything for PDP (or) voted for PDP. The only election he voted was his own election – where we gave him an umbrella.

“I am not in the class of Obaseki, never! We are not the same, we can’t be the same. I was the DG of his campaign, I went there (to Edo) for three days. I stayed there without having my bath. I have never seen somebody like that in my life – a serial betrayer.”

- Advertisement -

Wike equally vowed to smoke Obaseki and his cohorts out, noting that although he (Obaseki) challenged the Oba of Benin over artefacts, the Edo State governor cannot challenge him (Wike).

Throwing a challenge at his Edo State counterpart, Wike added, “Obaseki, I have more stake in PDP than you. I have fought for this party, mention one thing that you have done for the PDP.”