35.1 C
Abuja

2023: Wike, Obaseki in verbal war over control of PDP

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

RIVERS State Governor Nyesom Wike has described his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, as a serial betrayer.

Wike’s outburst was in response to an earlier attack launched against him by Obaseki on Sunday.

Obaseki, who attacked Wike for allegedly insulting his deputy, Philip Shaibu, had said the Rivers State governor should be called to order as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not his personal property.

“It clearly amounts to a delusion of grandeur for any one man to nurse the idea that he owns or has more stake in the PDP and everyone should pander to him.

“We are all equal stakeholders in the party and an aggregate of the ideas, opinions and contributions of all leaders and members should form the position of the party and not the view of one individual or a select few,” Obaseki had said.

Obaseki added that Wike can’t threaten or cajole the PDP in Edo State into supporting his alleged presidential ambition.

Reacting, Wike, on Monday described Obaseki as a serial betrayer, noting that former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman Adams Oshiomhole was right about the Edo State governor.

- Advertisement -

“If you ask anybody or check the DNA of Obaseki, you will discover that he is a serial betrayer and an ungrateful person,” Wike said while addressing a crowd at an event in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He said Obaseki’s recent action towards the PDP had vindicated Oshiomole, who once described Obaseki as a betrayer.

Wike tendered an unreserved apology to Oshiomhole for not believing him in the first instance about Obaseki’s betrayal.

“I apologise to Oshiomhole who told us about Obaseki. You (Oshiomhole) have been vindicated.

“Let me stand today to apologise to Adams Oshiomhole who has been vindicated by telling us that we will see the true colour, the insincerity, the ungratefulness of Governor Obaseki.

“We have voted for PDP since 1999 till now; ask Governor Obaseki if he has done anything for PDP (or) voted for PDP. The only election he voted was his own election – where we gave him an umbrella.

“I am not in the class of Obaseki, never! We are not the same, we can’t be the same. I was the DG of his campaign, I went there (to Edo) for three days. I stayed there without having my bath. I have never seen somebody like that in my life – a serial betrayer.”

- Advertisement -

Wike equally vowed to smoke Obaseki and his cohorts out, noting that although he (Obaseki) challenged the Oba of Benin over artefacts, the Edo State governor cannot challenge him (Wike).

Throwing a challenge at his Edo State counterpart, Wike added, “Obaseki, I have more stake in PDP than you. I have fought for this party, mention one thing that you have done for the PDP.”

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

National grid crash triggers nationwide power outage

THE crash of the national electricity grid caused a nationwide power outage on Monday. It...
News

Why we extended warning strike by 8 weeks – ASUU

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended its ongoing warning strike by...
News

Child found with dispatch rider in Lagos not stolen ― Police

THE Lagos State Police Command on Monday said a child found with a dispatch...
Mining and Solid Minerals

NEITI seeks clearance of outstanding N2.76 billion owed government by miners

THE Nigerian Extractive Transparency Initiative (NEITI) is seeking the clearance of outstanding N2.7 billion...
Energy and Power

GenCos say inefficient grid management threatens Nigeria’s quest for constant power supply

THE Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) on Sunday said poor national grid management,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

NDLEA has arrested suspected drug dealers aboard Ethiopian Airlines five times in six weeks

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

Fraudsters dent Nigeria’s multi-billion-naira POS business

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Child found with dispatch rider in Lagos not stolen ― Police

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

About 200 young boys graduated from ISWAP training camps in February – Report

Recurring fuel scarcity cripples businesses, endangers lives

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWhy we extended warning strike by 8 weeks – ASUU
Next articleNational grid crash triggers nationwide power outage

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.