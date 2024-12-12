2024 ZEKE Award for Systemic Change calls for application

IN partnership with the Foundation for Systemic Change, the Social Documentary Network (SDN) is accepting entries for the ZEKE Award for Systemic Change.

The competition recognises outstanding visual stories documenting systemic changes leading to sustainable solutions to global issues.

All entries must have between six and 30 photographs related to a specific theme. The submission may also have a multimedia component to supplement the still images.

Professional and amateur photographers around the world can compete for a US$2,500 award.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email





The entry fee is US$25 until December 31. From January 1, 2025, until the deadline, the entry fee is US$30.

Scholarships are available for photographers from countries without access to credit cards or where the entry fee would be prohibitive.

First-place winners will be featured in ZEKE magazine and a travelling exhibition.

The deadline for the submission of application is January 15, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.