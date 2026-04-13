2026 MTN Pan-African Media Innovation Programme seeks entries

MTN Group, in partnership with the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the African Editors Forum (TAEF), seek entries to the Pan-African Media Innovation Programme (MIP), a continental initiative to equip journalists with the skills, tools, and networks required to navigate a rapidly changing information environment.

Launched by MTN Group in partnership with the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the African Editors Forum (TAEF), the programme builds on the success of the MTN Nigeria MIP and expands it across MTN’s footprint.

MIP will offer a certified 12‑week curriculum that blends online academic learning with immersive, in‑person engagement in Johannesburg. Fellows explore digital transformation, media sustainability, ethics and law, entrepreneurship, and the influence of emerging technologies on Africa’s information ecosystems.

Applications are open to mid- to senior-level journalists, editors and media practitioners from MTN markets.

The deadline for applications is April 30, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.