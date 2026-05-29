2027: Kwankwaso unveils Gwarzo as NDC governorship candidate

FORMER Kano State Governor and leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has presented Aminu Gwarzo as the governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 election in the state.

Kwankwaso also confirmed Nasiru Gawuna as the party’s choice for the Kano Central Senatorial seat.

The announcement was contained in a statement released on Friday by Kwankwaso on his official X account, following consultations among party stakeholders.

According to him, the selection process reflected the party’s commitment to fairness, competence, loyalty and equal representation.

“I am delighted to announce that His Excellency, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo has been selected as our Kano NDC Gubernatorial Candidate for the upcoming elections. Similarly, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna will contest for the Kano Central Senatorial Seat. This decision was made in the spirit of equity, fairness, loyalty, and competence — values that remain central to our party and Kwankwasiyya’s progress and unity,” he wrote.

Kwankwaso further expressed confidence in the party’s preparations ahead of the affirmation exercise holding today and prayed for success in the coming polls.

Gwarzo is regarded as one of Kwankwaso’s longtime political associates. He previously served as Deputy Governor of Kano State under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf before stepping down from office.

He also worked as Commissioner for State Affairs under Kwankwaso and was formerly the chairman in Gwarzo Local Government Area.

After leaving the deputy governor’s office following Yusuf’s defection to the All Progressives Congress, Gwarzo joined the African Democratic Congress alongside Kwankwaso before both politicians later aligned with the NDC.

Gawuna previously served as deputy governor during the administration of former Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

He was also the Kano State APC governorship candidate in the 2023 election.

The ICIR reports that Kwankwaso, formerly of the New Nigeria Peoples’ Party (ANPP), quit the party and pitched his tent with the ADC, following his political godson’s (the incumbent Kano governor) defection to the APC.

Kwankwanso, who described Yusuf’s movement to the APC as shocking, has expressed his readiness to be the running mate to former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, who is seeking to secure the NDC presidential ticket in the 2027 election.