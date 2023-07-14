289 children died crossing Mediterranean Sea in 2023 — UNICEF

AT least 289 children died while attempting to travel across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Europe in 2023, according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

This number, according to UNICEF, equates to nearly 11 children dying or disappearing every week.

The UNICEF global lead on migration and displacement, Verena Knaus, disclosed this on Friday, July 14.

According to her, the figure is double that recorded in the first six months of 2022. It is likely higher as many shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean leave no survivors or go unrecorded.

She called for expanded safe, legal and accessible pathways for children to seek protection in Europe.

UNICEF also said that in the first three months of 2023, around 3,300 children, which is 71 per cent of all children arriving in Europe on the central Mediterranean route, were recorded as unaccompanied or separated.

“These children need to know they are not alone. World leaders must urgently act to demonstrate the undeniable worth of children’s lives, moving beyond condolences to the resolute pursuit of effective solutions,” said Knaus.

Illegal migration is a major crisis across the globe as many people often attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe.

Rate Briefly Expand Send How do you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied [_post_title] Previous Next Previous Next Your email Previous Next Δ

Last month, dozens of people died and many others were unaccounted for after an overcrowded fishing boat carrying around 750 migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea, 45 miles off the coast of Greece.

The missing people were primarily women and children.

According to UNICEF, about 11,600 children this year have made the dangerous crossing to Italy from North Africa.

This is a two-fold increase compared to the same period in 2022.