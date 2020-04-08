Sixty-six-year-old Briton dies of coronavirus in Lagos

A citizen of the United Kingdom aged sixty-six has died of coronavirus in Lagos.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, announced this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“Lagos recorded another #COVID-19 related death: a 66-year-old Briton, who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020,” he tweeted.

Abayomi also confirmed that the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 130.

“As of 7th of April, 2020, there are 10 new cases of #COVID-19 confirmed. The total of #COVID-19 cases in Lagos rises to 130.

“Another #COVID-19 patient was discharged after full recovery. This brings the number of discharged patients to 32.”

Earlier, a 36-year-old Nigerian died of coronavirus on Saturday, April 4, in a private facility in Lagos.

Before then, a 55-year-old man died of coronavirus complications at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), announced sixteen new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria yesterday, where ten of it was from Lagos and hereby bringing the total cases in the country to 254.