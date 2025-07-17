A look at false claims that defined Buhari’s presidency

FORMER President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has passed away at the age of 82.

The announcement was made on the afternoon of Sunday, July 13, 2025, in a statement released by his family and signed by Garba Shehu, who served as the presidential spokesperson during Buhari’s administration.

According to the statement, the former president died in a private clinic in London, United Kingdom, where he had reportedly been receiving medical treatment in recent weeks. Although the cause of death has not been officially disclosed, sources close to the family confirmed that he had faced health challenges leading up to his passing.

Following the announcement, tributes began pouring in from across Nigeria and around the world, as political leaders, citizens, and international observers reflected on Buhari’s long-standing role in shaping the nation’s political history, from his military rule in the 1980s to his two-term civilian presidency from 2015 to 2023.

While his leadership attracted both commendation and criticism, Buhari’s presidency was also marked by persistent controversies, particularly regarding the accuracy of public information disseminated during his tenure.

During Buhari’s eight-year administration, The FactCheckHub highlighted numerous instances where the late president and his media team, including the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, were found to have made false or misleading claims on critical issues such as security, the economy, and governance.

From exaggerated progress reports to conflicting statements on national security, unemployment, poverty rates, and the handling of insurgency, fact-checkers repeatedly flagged discrepancies in the administration’s narrative versus verifiable data.

As the nation reflects on his legacy, this analysis unpacks the many instances where President Buhari or his team misrepresented facts, contributing to a broader culture of disinformation at the highest levels of government.

Old budget quoted in 2019 independence day speech

In his 59th Independence Day address, he cited outdated capital project releases of N1.74 trillion for 2018, while figures from the Accountant-General’s office showed N2.06 trillion.

He also misrepresented the contribution of the oil sector to GDP at the start of his tenure, claiming it was 8 per cent.

In contrast, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) placed it at around 9.8–10.45 per cent. Additionally, his Democracy Day projection of 2.7 per cent GDP growth conflicted with estimates from the CBN, IMF, and other financial institutions.

Disability rights bill

At a 2019 presidential town hall event, The Candidates, Buhari and his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, wrongly claimed that the long-awaited Disability Rights Bill had not yet been transmitted to the presidency for assent. Contrary to their statements, records showed the bill was sent to the presidency on December 18, 2018, after the National Assembly made corrections.

Disability rights advocates and the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives expressed disappointment over the administration’s misinformation. Irene Patrick-Ogbogu, of the Disability Rights Advocacy Centre, confirmed the bill was no longer with the National Assembly and urged the presidency to improve its internal communication processes. The bill’s sponsor, Idagbo Ochiglegor, suggested Buhari’s lack of response may be due to how bills are grouped and processed in batches.

The misstatement sparked criticism from disability groups, some of which had conditioned their support for Buhari’s re-election on the bill’s signing. Despite requests for clarity, the presidency declined immediate comment.

False claim on Boko Haram-held councils in the North East

In his Democracy Day address on June 12, 2020, Buhari claimed that all local government areas previously taken over by Boko Haram in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa had been fully reclaimed and reoccupied by their indigenous residents. However, a fact-check by The ICIR found this assertion to be false.

Contrary to the president’s claim, military and independent sources, including the then Army Chief, Tukur Buratai, confirmed that the fight against Boko Haram was ongoing. Media reports also documented continuous attacks, occupation of remote villages, and recent mass killings in several LGAs in Borno, such as Gubio, Damboa, Konduga, and Guzamala. Dozens of civilians and soldiers were reported dead or missing within days of Buhari’s speech.

Displacement figures from the UNHCR revealed that millions remained uprooted across the Lake Chad region, and many communities were still living in IDP camps. Even Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno and the National Assembly leadership acknowledged the continued threat of insurgency and urged for more military support.

Ultimately, Buhari’s statement did not align with the security realities in the region at the time and was rated false based on verifiable evidence.

Claim on recovered currency notes

In his national broadcast on February 16, 2023, Buhari defended the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign and currency swap policy amid widespread cash shortages. He claimed the policy was legally grounded and highlighted figures on currency circulation and recovery since the policy’s introduction. A fact-check by The FactCheckHub found that while one of his claims was accurate, others were exaggerated or false.

For instance, Buhari claimed that N2.1 trillion had been retrieved from outside the banking system. This was mostly false, as CBN data showed only N1.9 trillion had been recovered as of late January 2023. He also stated that currency in circulation was N1.4 trillion when his administration began in 2015. This was false; official CBN data pegged the figure at N1.66 trillion in May 2015.

Buhari claimed currency in circulation rose to N3.23 trillion by October 2022. This was found to be mostly true, though CBN records showed a slightly higher figure of N3.29 trillion.

False claim of his administration’s performance

Buhari claimed that his administration outperformed past governments in security, economic growth, and anti-corruption efforts.

However, findings based on data from credible institutions such as the Central Bank of Nigeria, National Bureau of Statistics, Transparency International, and conflict trackers like ACLED contradict this.

On security, Buhari’s government recorded over 41,900 conflict-related deaths and 12,120 violent incidents between 2015 and 2022.

Though Nigeria dropped on the Global Terrorism Index. Economically, the country entered two recessions, recorded an average GDP growth of just 1.1 per cent, saw inflation spike from 9 per cent to 17.7 per cent, and experienced significant increases in unemployment, poverty, and food prices. The naira depreciated steeply, while the national debt more than tripled.

On anti-corruption, while initiatives like the TSA and BVN had some impact, Buhari’s administration faced accusations of selective prosecution and weakening accountability. Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index ranking for Nigeria fell from 136th in 2015 to 154th in 2021.

False claims about party primaries being peaceful

In his 2022 Democracy Day broadcast, Buhari claimed that the 2023 party primaries were peaceful and issue-based. However, findings by The FactCheckHub show this claim is mostly false.

While some of the primary elections were calm, violence, ballot theft, and disruptions were recorded across at least nine states. Incidents included killings in Lagos and Cross River, ballot snatching in Ondo, teargassing of journalists in Oyo, and attacks on electoral officers in Ekiti.

Violent disruptions also occurred in Abia, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, and Kaduna, especially within the APC and PDP. These incidents contradict the president’s portrayal of a peaceful and orderly process.

This report is republioshed from the FactCheckHub.