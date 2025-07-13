Tributes, criticisms trail Buhari’s death

TRIBUTES are pouring in as global and Nigerian leaders mourn the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some Nigerians are also expressing disappointment that the former leader could not build a world-class hospital that could cater to his health needs, but chose to travel to London, where he had sought care many times.

As a mark of national honour, President Bola Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to travel to London and accompany the body of the former leader back to Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the presidency.

Additionally, the president directed that all national flags be flown at half-mast throughout the country and at Nigerian embassies abroad, as a sign of national mourning and respect for the late president.

“This is a mark of respect for the departed leader who served our country with dedication,” the president stated.

The ICIR reported that the late president’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, announced his death in a statement.

Reacting to the news, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, wrote, “Unbelievable! I did not know just how ill HE President Buhari was, and minutes after sending my get-well wishes, I have just learned that he passed away. I am so very sad. May the soul of HE @MBuhari rest in perfect peace. My deepest condolences to the entire Buhari family and his close aides and associates.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, commiserated with the former leader’s family. He wrote, “A true patriot has left us. The former president’s work and love for our dear country was (sic) undeniable. His death is a sad reminder of our mortality. He will be remembered as a hero who fought the good fight.”

Similarly, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, remarked that Buhari’s death marked a solemn moment of reflection, not only for his family and close associates but for the nation.

“President Buhari has always comported himself in a dignified manner as a leader. To his wife, children, extended family, and to all Nigerians, I extend my deepest condolences.

May Almighty Allah, Most Gracious and Most Merciful, forgive President Buhari’s shortcomings, reward his efforts in service to the nation, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.” Obi wrote.

The outgoing President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, also shared his pain. He wrote, “I am greatly saddened by the passing of Nigeria’s former President @MBuhari. Thank you for your leadership, patriotism and selfless service to Nigeria. Thank you for your love and support for me. May God comfort your dear wife and family. May your soul rest in peace.”

Buhari Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, reacted to his former principal’s passing. He wrote on X, “Inna lil Laahi wa inna ilaiHi Raaji’un!

The eyes shed tears, and the heart is grieved, but we do not say anything except what pleases our Lord. O Baba Buhari, we are grieved by your separation.

May Allah forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Jannatul Firdaus.”

Similarly, renowned Muslim cleric Mufti Menk also shared his condolences with the family of the late president.

“The passing away of a legend, the former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, May Allah have mercy on his soul, brought me to tears!

“He was an upright man who never missed his prayers and a very disciplined believer who served his people to the best of his ability,” part of his statement read.

Human rights activist and former federal lawmaker Shehu Sani also wished the former leader an eternal rest. “President Muhammadu Buhari, may Allah forgive his soul and grant him Aljanna firdausi.Amin. Inna lillahi wainna Illayhir rajiun,” wrote Sani.

Meanwhile, other Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn the late president.

President Buhari….very unfortunate.@Ladexdomain wrote.

This is so sad, May the good Lord rest his soul, wrote @rasak_sala27815

However, some citizens have also used the moment to express criticism of his administration, particularly over allegations of human rights violations during his tenure. These include his handling of the End SARS protests, the controversial Twitter ban, and broader concerns about repression and lack of accountability.

Critics also expressed disappointment that the former president died in a foreign hospital, highlighting the poor state of the Nigerian healthcare system under his watch.

A UK based medical practitioner, Olufunmilayo Ogunsanya, popularly known as @OurFavOnlineDoc on X wrote.“A whole former president couldn’t build one hospital that could attend to him – not one hospital in his state. Not anywhere in the whole country – after spending a whole eight years in office – and still end up dying in a London hospital bed. What a shame. What an utter disgrace.”

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, also penned his thoughts about the former leader, “As president, Buhari had eight years to offer selfless leadership and change the country for the better. He abused and missed that golden opportunity. Buhari had all the power and resources to build a standard hospital in Nigeria that would have catered for his medical needs, but he failed to do so.

“As Buhari faces the judgment of his maker, it is my prayer that those currently in power who are making lives miserable for us will realise that they will also face their eternal judgments.” Effiong opined.

@bapphah also shared his thoughts, “Wallahi, before he died, I didn’t think I could ever forgive him because of what I went through during his time as president of Nigeria. But after hearing of his passing, I felt some pity and forgave him completely.”

Buhari served as Nigeria’s Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and later as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023.

Further details regarding his funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by his family in due course.