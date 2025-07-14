More tributes for Buhari as world leaders mourn Nigeria’s former leader

TRIBUTES have continued to pour in for Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13, in London at the age of 82.

World leaders and citizens are reflecting on the life and legacy of a man who served Nigeria in both military and civilian capacities.

President Bola Tinubu led the national mourning, describing him as ‘a patriot’ whose legacy he said would endure, and directed all flags to be flown at half-staff nationwide.

Many foreign leaders and regional institutions have joined in mourning the late president, with some also defining him as a principled leader who embodied discipline, resilience, and integrity in public service.

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, said serving under Buhari was an honour guided by the values he lived by.

“Serving as Minister in his government was an honour — and one guided by the values he lived: discipline, humility, and a deep love for our country,” she said.

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye paid tribute to Buhari, describing him as “a leading figure in Nigerian and African political life,” while Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu noted that he was “deeply saddened” by his death.

Also, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud hailed Buhari for his role in regional stability and his commitment to progress.

“His lifelong service and commitment to Nigeria’s stability and progress will be remembered. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus.”

Nigerian leaders mourn

At the national level, several political leaders lauded the late former president for championing governance reforms and anti-corruption efforts, while others hailed his ‘courageous’ service.

Buhari’s predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, praised Buhari’s courage and selflessness.

Jonathan also described him as a “disciplined officer and a committed public servant,” acknowledging their political differences but recognising Buhari’s contribution to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

“He will be remembered as a courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions towards the peace and progress of our dear nation.

“The late President was deeply admired across the strata of society for his decency, integrity and exemplary life of service. As a leader, he was selfless in his commitment to his duty and served the country with character and a deep sense of patriotism,” Jonathan wrote.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said Buhari’s life was defined by “unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline, and a lifelong commitment to the sovereignty and unity of our great nation,” calling his death “a profound national tragedy.”

He said Buhari was a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience, adding that “from the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with the kind of austere conviction and firm belief in duty that marked him as a soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will.”

Similarly, the Vice President Kashim Shettima described the deceased as a moral compass and mentor.

“Nigeria has lost more than a leader. We have lost a compass. In this moment of national mourning, may we find solace in the legacy he left behind. It is a legacy that reminds us that honesty, simplicity, and integrity are not relics of the past but blueprints for a more honourable future.

“As one who came of age politically within the very structure shaped by his reputation and integrity, I must say this: I learnt much from him, and so did a generation of others. His life gave us a path, his values gave us a foundation, and his passing gives us a charge to carry forward the virtues that made him different,” he said.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai also described Buhari as his political mentor and encourager.

“President Buhari was my political mentor. He nudged me to contest for the governorship of Kaduna State, encouraged me by attending the flag-off of my campaign in November 2014, and stood by me to victory. I am profoundly grateful for his support during my tenure as governor and for the remarkable access he afforded me, even during rare moments of disagreement on policy matters.”

Garba Shehu, Buhari’s longtime spokesperson, said the former president was “an incorruptible servant of the people whose simplicity and refusal to interfere in political affairs after office was rare. “We will all be less without Buhari,” he wrote.

The late president will be laid to rest in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, today, Monday, July 14.