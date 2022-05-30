Abducted Methodist Prelate, two others regain freedom

— 1 min read

PRELATE of the Methodist Church Nigeria Samuel Kanu-Uche, who was kidnapped on Sunday along with two other clerics on the Lokpa axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, has regained his freedom.

Reports said the Prelate was released along with the other victims on Monday evening.

Details of their release are still sketchy at the time of filing this report.

Police Public Relations Officer Abia State Command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the development.

The abductors had earlier demanded N100 million as ransom.

The ICIR reported that the Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s chaplain were kidnapped on Sunday in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

They were abducted while on their way from a programme in the area.

The Secretary of the Conference Michael Akinwale confirmed the ransom demand in a statement issued to reporters on Monday.

He appealed to all members of the church to rise and help in raising the N100 million ransom.

“In view of the urgency and the dire need to arrest the situation for the safety of our Prelate and other abductees, it has become imperative to seek your URGENT RESPONSE to raise the N100m ransom.

“The safety of the Prelate and other abductees must be of paramount concern to all, and your contributions spiritually and monetarily shall not go unrewarded,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have also condemned the kidnap of the Prelate.