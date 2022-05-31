23 C
Abuja

Freed Methodist Prelate says N100 million was paid as ransom

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE kidnapped Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Samuel Uche, has revealed that a total sum of N100 million was paid as ransom before he was released.

The cleric, who spoke in Lagos on Tuesday, also said his abductors beat him.

The Prelate further disclosed that the gang threatened to kill him if the N100 million was not paid.

According to him, the ransom was raised by the Methodist Church in Nigeria.

The ransom was arranged in five sacks of N20 million when it was handed over to the kidnappers before the Prelate was freed.

Uche further claimed that the government and security agencies made no attempt to free him during his short ordeal in the kidnappers den.

The ICIR reported that the Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s Chaplain were kidnapped on Sunday in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

- Advertisement -

The abductors had earlier demanded N100 million as ransom before reports emerged that the Prelate has been released along with the other victims on Monday evening.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Health and Environment

LASBCA stalls on vow to demolish marked building

THE Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) is yet to bring down a three-storey...
Elections

I need your support to choose my successor, Buhari tells APC governors

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has asked governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to accord...
Conflict and Security

Kwara Police Command investigates operatives over alleged harassment, extortion

By Dare Akogun THE Kwara State Police Command has launched an investigation into allegations of...
Health and Environment

Tobacco industry kills over eight million people yearly – WHO

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has said the tobacco industry is responsible for the...
Business and Economy

Despite fraud allegations, Adama Adama wins APC Reps ticket

ADAMA Adama, the Chief Executive Officer of Enadama Group, accused of fraudulent investment schemes,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLASBCA stalls on vow to demolish marked building

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.