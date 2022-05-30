Abductors of Methodist Prelate demand N100 million ransom

— 1 min read

THE abductors of the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, Samuel Kalu-Uche, have demanded N100 million as ransom.

The ICIR reported that the Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri, Dennis Mark and the Prelate’s Chaplain were kidnapped on Sunday in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

They were abducted while on their way from a programme in the council area.

The Secretary of the Conference, Michael Akinwale, confirmed the demand in a statement issued to reporters on Monday.

The statement reads: “The devastating news of the abduction of our Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri, and the Prelate’s Chaplain has left everybody in shock.

“This is a period of trial in which the Church must cry out that ‘The Lord that answereth by Fire’ must be our God to destroy all the manipulations of the adversary.

“Let us all arise and cry out to the Lord! As we engage in Prayer Warfare, this serves to notify you that the abductors have demanded a ransom of N100 million.”

- Advertisement -

He appealed to all members of the church to rise up and help in raising the N100 million ransom.

“In view of the urgency and the dire need to arrest the situation for the safety of our Prelate and other abductees, it has become imperative to seek your URGENT RESPONSE to raise the N100 million ransom.

“The safety of the Prelate and other abductees must be of paramount concern to all, and your contributions spiritually and monetarily shall not go unrewarded.”

Meanwhile, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have condemned the kidnap of the Prelate.