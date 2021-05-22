We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

ON Friday, Nigeria lost its Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Ibrahim Attahiru, a Lieutenant General, in a military plane crash. He died alongside his wife, Fati, and some of his aides.

There were other military officers who died alongside the COAS. A Brigadier General MI Abdulkadir was among the officers who died in the crash on Friday. Two Brigadiers General O. Olayinka and A. Kuliya were equally in the military plane that crashed on Friday.

They were joined by aide-de-camp to the COAS Major LA Hayat, and another Major in the Army N. Hamza.

Orderly to the COAS Sergeant Umah was also in the plane. There were four crew members, including two Flight Lieutenants A.A. Olufade and T.O. Asaniyi. There were also Sergeant Adesina and Aircraftman Oyedepo.

The crashed aircraft was said to be conveying the COAS and 10 others to Kaduna.

According to reports, they were traveling to Kaduna State for the passing out parade ceremony of newly recruited military personnel to be held on Saturday.

A statement signed by the Air Force spokesperson Edward Gabkwet read that the cause of the crash could not be ascertained yet.

“An air crash involving a @NigAirForce aircraft occurred this evening near the Kaduna International Airport. The immediate cause of the crash is still being ascertained. More details to follow soon,” the statement read.

Meanwhile the remains of the late COAS and the officers were buried at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, on Saturday.

The burial ceremony started around 2.52 pm with a 21-gun salute.