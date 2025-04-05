Abuja communities choke on trash as authorities fail to act

COMMUNITIES within Nyanya and Karshi in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) continue to be overwhelmed by decaying garbage due to poor waste evacuation, as the regulatory body, Satellite Town Development Department (STDD), fails to take action despite the health implications. Findings reveal that the lack of strategically placed waste collection bins and overall negligence jeopardise public health, pollute the environment, and leave vulnerable communities to suffer dire consequences.

Tessy Akanbi, 33, stood at the entrance of her home, her face etched with a deeply troubled expression as she braided the hair of her neighbour’s four-year-old daughter. It was an intensely sweltering Monday afternoon on January 13, 2025. The oppressive heat palpable in the air enveloped Kurudu community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Tessy’s focus was fixed on the intricate weaves she was crafting, but every few seconds, she paused to sniff. The air around her was thick and tainted, a cloying mix of acrid smoke and pungent odours wafting from the nearby dumpsite.

Tessy’s home stood just a short distance from the site of a wrecked waste collection bin and huge, indiscriminate dumpsite that had become a nightmare for her and the entire community. When The ICIR visited the area on that particular afternoon, the dumpsite was ablaze, releasing thick plumes of smoke into the air.

Tessy’s placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of the Satellite Town Development Department (STDD), accusing the agency of gross negligence and an appalling approach to waste management. She recounted the distress she and her children had endured over the years, battling various illnesses, some of which she couldn’t even identify.

The Satellite Town Development Department (STDD) is responsible for the planning, development, and maintenance of satellite towns—urban areas designed to ease congestion in major cities. It oversees infrastructure projects, including road construction, waste management, drainage systems, and public utilities, to ensure sustainable urban growth.

“We’ve had to battle all kinds of diseases. Malaria is the most common because of the mosquitoes breeding in the waste. Sometimes my children and I experience bouts of diarrhoea, but I assume it’s caused by the heat because I always had to shut the windows and doors to block out the bad odour from the dumpsite. But during the rainy season, no amount of closure can stop the odour from coming in,” Tessy said.

Daily struggles with garbage, diseases

Tessy’s frustrations were echoed by other residents, who confirmed the challenges posed by the STDD’s mismanagement. Many criticised the department not only for placing the garbage bin in such an unsuitable location but also for its negligence toward waste disposal and their failure to replace the wrecked bans, which had made life unbearable for the community.

Tessy recalled how residents had repeatedly pleaded with the STDD to relocate the garbage bin, but their appeals were ignored. She highlighted the agency’s failure to clear the waste regularly, leaving the area overflowing with garbage for months at a time and enveloping the neighbourhood in a nauseating stench.

“The worst part is that they leave the waste unattended for so long, allowing the pile to grow and the environment to smell,” she lamented.

The hairstylist and mother of two said, “Last December they came to pack the waste only once, and they made us celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve in this mess.

“In the space of a week, I had to rush my two children to Jikwoyi Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC). It started with my firstborn, Sharon, who had a very wild temperature, and I took her to the hospital. In less than a week my 8-month-old baby Ivan, was knocked down too,” she said.

The ICIR observed the baby’s face was covered with rashes when Tessy was asked about what the cause was, she said the baby had rash since birth and maybe had probably transmitted the skin disease to the boy.

Tessy thought of relocating from the area many times, but couldn’t afford rent elsewhere, said, “You know the cost of renting an apartment in Abuja has skyrocketed and my husband and I can’t afford any currently, she added.

Improperly managed waste has been linked to various skin diseases due to direct exposure to harmful substances and pathogens present in indiscriminate waste disposal. A study published in the International Journal of Dermatology on the relationship between garbage exposure and skin diseases, found significant associations with conditions such as skin infections, rashes, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report of international experts on Environmental Health Criteria, exposure to ammonia and other by-products of organic waste decomposition can cause irritation of the respiratory tract, increasing the risk of infections and diseases like asthma and bronchitis.

As of October 13, 2024, Nigeria has reported a total of 14,237 cholera cases and 378 deaths across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has identified northern states such as Borno, Adamawa, Jigawa, Yobe, and Kano as the current epicentres of the outbreak

Muhammadu Sanni, a 50-year-old internally displaced person, and his family are among the affected residents of Kurudu village. He lives in an uncompleted building near the dumpsite. He was displaced from Talata Mafara, a community in Zamfara State, after bandits ravaged his village in 2019.

Beyond enduring the harsh cold near the river, the presence of the dumpsite has only worsened Muhammadu’s struggles, he said, recounting his harrowing experiences.

Muhammadu also expressed his frustration with the STDD, stating that he had clashed with its supervisor multiple times over the agency’s failures, which, according to him, have led to indiscriminate waste disposal and worsening conditions in the area.

“People dump all sorts of things here—sometimes even dead dogs and other animals. The stench is unbearable, making it difficult for my family to breathe. I often have to collect and burn the carcasses myself. STDD has failed in many ways. Look at that garbage bin—it has been in the same deteriorated state for years, yet they have refused to replace it,” Muhammadu lamented.

Damaged waste collection bin chokes Kpegi community

In the Kpegi market, near Kurudu, the situation is dire. The waste collection bin is not only severely damaged, but its proximity to the marketplace poses significant health risks. Shops are so close, and the nearest one which belongs to Nasiru Muhammed, a 30-year-old fruit vendor, is just a step away from the garbage bin. The fruits on his table are being patrolled by flies.

When asked why he chose such a location to sell fruits, Nasiru explained that he once left but returned due to demand for fruit in the area.

“In 2020, I had to leave this place after they brought the bin here. I pleaded with them to move it because of my business, but I was told it was a government decision and that I should leave. One of their supervisors even threatened me,” Nasiru said.

He continued, “Since then I have been battling with different issues. First, there is low patronage because many of my customers have stopped buying from me, and my fruits often spoil, which has put me in so much debt. I feel like quitting, but I don’t know how to do something else. I have also frequently battled various illnesses,” Nasiru said.

Hamisu Aliyu, a 45-year-old shoe vendor who has also endured the bin’s presence, recounted his harrowing experience. Like Nasiru, he explained that he had been running his stall for six years before the bin was placed there and its arrival began to threaten his livelihood.

“I just recovered from malaria and typhoid not too long ago. If you had come here a few days ago, you wouldn’t have met me because I was in the hospital receiving treatment,” he said.

Hamisu revealed that for the past three months, the STDD had failed to clear the waste. He recounted that when some market members lodged a complaint, the agency explained that the garbage bin had collapsed at its base, making it impossible to move.

“They said the only solution would be to get a replacement bin to transfer the refuse into for disposal, but they don’t have a spare bin to do that,” Hamisu explained.

There was a time during the construction of this road when they brought the one from Jikwoyi in addition to the bad one. But it was withdrawn after a short while.” Hamisu narrated.

Bin locations violate professional guideline

Proper placement of waste collection bins is essential to minimise public health risks and environmental contamination. While specific guidelines may vary by region, several best practices are widely recommended. For instance, the City of Waco in the US advises placing bins at the curb or alley line by 6:00 a.m. on the scheduled pickup day. Bins should be positioned at least four feet from any obstruction, including vehicles, fences, mailboxes, and power poles, to allow easy access for collection trucks and ensure public pathways remain clear. Similarly, the City of Olympia also in the US emphasizes the importance of keeping sidewalks and bike lanes unobstructed when placing waste bins to maintain pedestrian and cyclist safety.

A study on waste management in Abuja’s satellite towns reveals inconsistencies in waste collection practices. While the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) oversees waste management in areas like Nyanya ward, other wards such as Karu, Orozo, and Karshi fall under the jurisdiction of STDD. The study highlights that, in middle- and high-income areas, waste contractors collect garbage stored in community bins. However, the improper placement of these bins often leads to environmental hazards and public health challenges.

Implementing standardised bin placement guidelines is crucial for effective waste management and safeguarding public health. Clear regulations, such as those recommended by municipalities like Waco and Olympia, ensure that waste is collected efficiently without disrupting community spaces. Adopting similar guidelines in satellite towns could mitigate health risks and improve the overall cleanliness of these areas.

Behind Nasiru’s fruit stand is a food vendor, Covenant Emeka, 46, who also claimed to have been in the market for the last 20 years, However, she was reluctant to speak because of fear of intimidation from STDD. She has had many encounters with STDD, including leading members of the market to their office to lodge a complaint. She also re-echoed Nasiru and Hamisu’s frustration, adding that she suffered different setbacks in her business over the last four years.

“Many people have stopped patronising me because of the dirt. Besides that, people are now forced to pour dirt on the ground. I have been managing the dumpsite now for a while for the sake of my customers and all the market members,” she told ICIR

Emeka said some unknown people who were tired of dirt set the bin on fire, sometimes after they left the market, adding that the fire lasted till the next day with smoke spreading around the market area.

We outsourced waste management contracts – STDD

When ICIR visited the STDD office in Karshi on January 14, 2025, Meeme Felicia, the agency’s Public Relations Officer, denied responsibility, stating that some waste management contracts had been outsourced.

“You can’t say STDD is in charge of all these areas you mentioned, we have contracted some areas out and we are working to evacuate the waste.

“I will have to take permission to speak with you on this and also communicate your request to the coordinator,” she said on the phone.

While explaining that the process occurs at different times across various area councils, she noted that speaking with the coordinator directly required approval from the FCT minister.

Findings indicate that the Satellite Town Development Department (STDD) was allocated ₦116 billion from the FCT 1.15 trillion 2024 Budget for infrastructure and waste management projects. It is however not clear how much was disbursed.

During The ICIR’s visit to the agency’s office, wrecked bins are packed in one corner of the compound.

The ICIR reached out to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), the agency saddled with enforcement and regulations of all environmental legislation in FCT.

The AEPB Head of Information Janet Peni, declined to speak. She asked The ICIR to write to the FCT Minister through the agency’s director.

“We are not permitted to speak with the press.

“You are to write to Wike [FCT minister] that you want to speak with our agency on this subject matter, hence he can ask the AMMC Coordinator to speak with you,” Janet said.

Scavengers inflict more pains

Recall that ICIR reported in 2022 that police clampdown on scavengers after its earlier bans on their operation in the city.

During the visits, The ICIR observed most of the dumpsters and dumpsites were being set on fire. On the site, some groups of people were seen with their sacks hunting and handpicking metals and other materials from the dumpsite.

Community members accused them of setting the waste site on fire for their interest. The burning of waste also contributes to environmental pollution.

Several scavengers, spoken with denied the allegation. One of them, Aliyu Maigatari, 20, who was scavenging at one of the dumpsites, insisted that they are not responsible for the fires. He maintained that there were more valuable materials aside from metals.

Health implications

When The ICIR visited the Primary Healthcare Centres in Kurudu Jikwoyi and Karu on January 14 to document the impact of the poorly managed waste on residents’ health, several patients queued in the facilities for treatment but the doctors on duty barred this reporter from speaking with people despite explaining the purpose of the visit.

The official of the PHC who was regarded as the head, declined to comment on record saying she needed an approval letter to speak.

More tales of garbage disposal

On Tuesday morning of January 14, 2025, the sunlight shone over Karu community, casting a warm glow over Josephine James as she set up her umbrella at the spot where she runs her Point of Sale (P.O.S.) business.

Surprisingly, the 50-year-old appears unfazed by the pungent odour wafting from the massive dumpsite across the road. Despite the overpowering stench, daily activities continue undisturbed, with residents going about their business as if unbothered.

The dumpsite is so vast that it is gradually encroaching onto the road. The deteriorating state of the environment has fallen far below the standards outlined in the UN sustainable development goal (SDG) 11.

Josephine revealed that the dumpsite had slowly crept into the community over time, stressing that the area had even earned the Hausa name for a dumpsite, “bola,” due to the towering height of the accumulated waste. According to her, the indiscriminate waste disposal in the community stemmed from the irregularities of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) in handling waste management.

She recalled that when she moved into the area eight years ago, there was a garbage bin designated for waste collection. However, its original location near the river led to severe flooding, which destroyed homes before authorities relocated it to the current site.

“We’ve given up on complaining, to be honest. Several media outlets, including Channels TV and Arise News, have come here to interview us, but nothing has changed. We’ve been living in this unhealthy environment, breathing in the foul air from the dumpsite, which has jeopardised our health and businesses. Only those who live here have gotten used to it,” Josephine told The ICIR.

Josephine said the STDD ought to reposition the waste bin back to the community and ensure consistent evacuation of the waste, because lack of these operation had led to indiscriminate waste disposal even from people outside the community.

Like Josephine, a shop owner Alex Odili, who sells bicycle parts also lamented the effect of the dumpsite on the community, he said aside the health issues posed by the dumpsite it has become a hotspot of crime. He noted that the scavengers feasting on the dumpsite fed day and night and made them use the opportunity to rob people of their belongings.

“When it is 9: pm you can’t walk pass here alone; especially that terrain that the scavengers are. They will rob and injure you if you drag with them,” he said.

Way forward Expert

Emmanuel Kilaso, an environment and sustainable development expert, said, “The key to effective waste management lies in positioning waste collection bins in areas that allow for efficient waste disposal while minimising exposure to harmful emissions.”

He said poor waste management has severe consequences for public health and the environment.

“One of the most concerning consequences is the air pollution caused by the burning of unsegregated waste, including plastics and hazardous materials, which release harmful chemicals into the atmosphere, leading to respiratory issues and other health problems,” he said.