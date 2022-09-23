26.1 C
Abuja court remands Nigerian professor arrested for assaulting orderly

Raji Olatunji
A CHIEF magistrate court in Abuja has ruled that Zainab Duke Abiola, a Nigerian lawyer and activist, be remanded in prison custody following her arraignment today for an attempt to commit culpable homicide and other offences.

The ICIR had earlier reported the arrest of Abiola, a professor, for allegedly assaulting her female police orderly, Teju Moses.

Moses was reportedly beaten up over her refusal to do house chores and other menial jobs.

The victim also narrated that the lawyer ordered her “boys” to kill her.

The incident had occurred in the Garki area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Abiola and one of her housemaids, Rebecca Enechido, were arraigned before the magistrate court at the Zone 6 Area of Abuja.

According to the statement made available on the official Twitter page of the FCT Police Command, the case was adjourned to October 5 for the next hearing, while the suspects were asked to be remanded in the Suleja correctional facility.

“Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola & co were arraigned by the chief magistrate court in zone 6 for the offences of criminal conspiracy, causing criminal hurt without provocation, attempt to commit culpable homicide & intentional insult to cause a breach of trust,” the statement read.

 

Raji Olatunji
Raji Olatunji is a Journalist at The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR). You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org. He tweets @olazrajj

